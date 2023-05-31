Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

No. 1 Alleghany scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the 4-2 comeback victory over No. 2 Chatham in the Region 2C semifinals Tuesday night.

Alleghany moves on to the Region 2C finals on Thursday to face No. 1 Patrick County, with first pitch at 6 p.m. Patrick County defeated No. 3 Nelson County 6-3 on Tuesday.

Hunter DePriest kickstarted the Mountaineers' rally with an infield single and advanced to second on a Chatham error soon after. One out later, Dalton Griffith singled on a line drive to right field, scoring DePriest to tie the game at 2-2. Chris Harden kept Alleghany’s bats hot with a single of his own to put runners at first and second. Griffith and Harden both moved later into scoring position on a wild pitch.

With two outs and down to their last strike of the inning, Connor McPeek came up big for the Mountaineers with a RBI single to give them a 3-2 lead. Alleghany would get an insurance run to make it 4-2 when Harden scored from third on a Chatham error.

Chatham jumped on the board first in the top of the third. Following a strikeout to start the inning, Jake Moore tripled on a line drive to left field to immediately put Chatham just 90 feet away from their first run. Kennen Lewis brought home more on a sacrifice to right field to give them the 1-0 lead.

Alleghany responded with a run of their own to tie the game at 1-1 on a sacrifice fly RBI of their own with two outs.

Deadlocked at 1-1 through two innings, the Cavs’ strung together a rally in the top sixth. Carrington Aaron singled on the first pitch he saw in his at-bat to centerfield. After Aaron stole second, Zander Cornell worked up a walk with one out. Alex Van Pelt helped his own cause with the bat, as he drove home Aaron on the line drive, RBI double to left field to give Chatham the 2-1 lead. The Mountaineers got out of the inning with a pair of groundouts.

Despite the loss, Van Pelt provided a quality start for Chatham. Van Pelt went 4.2 innings, allowing four hits with one earned run, and six strikeouts. Lewis finished the game in relief with two strikeouts.

DePriest got the win on the mound, going 6.1 innings, allowing five hits on two earned runs, and struck out seven. Halen Lowman finished in relief while collecting one strikeout.

Chatham ends their 2023 campaign with a 17-3 record.

The Cavaliers will lose Aaron, Moore, and Kendall Saunders to graduation.