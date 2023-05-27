Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DRY FORK — To survive playoff baseball is to execute at the plate and on defense.

And a combination of both paved the way to Tunstall’s success Friday evening.

Aidan Watlington’s two-run home run, Peyton Henderson’s two RBI double and a dominant pitching performance from Raymond Ladd crafted the Trojans' 5-0 victory over No. 6 Hidden Valley.

The Trojans move into the semifinals on Tuesday, going on the road to face No. 2 Abingdon. Abingdon defeated No. 10 Magna Vista on Friday 10-0.

After two-and-a-half scoreless innings, Carter Richardson ignited the Tunstall rally in the bottom of the third, leading off in the bottom third with a line drive single to right field. Ladd rewarded Richardson’s efforts — and helped his own cause — with a RBI double to center field to put Tunstall on the board. One out later, Watlington provided a pair of insurance runs in the best way possible. Watlington homered on a fly ball over the right centerfield wall to extend the Trojans lead to 3-0. Mason Lovern kept the line moving with a single. Hidden Valley got out of the inning with a strikeout and ground out.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lovern led off the frame with a line drive single past the Titans second baseman. After a strikeout, Shafer Boles sent a hard, ground ball along the left field line to put him and Lovern on second and third. Peyton Henderson tacked on to their lead with a two-RBI double to pad the Trojans lead to 5-0.

Ladd’s performance on the mound proved as to why he’s been the Trojans ace all season. Ladd pitched six innings and carved up 13 strikeouts while only allowing one hit. Lovern finished out the seventh inning to lock the game down in relief.

Hidden Valley finished its 2023 campaign with a 18-5 record.