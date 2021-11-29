Basketball preview: Dan River coach: 'don’t come to the river if you can’t swim'

“Working together like transitioning with each other to move the ball and get a quicker shot,” Farmer said.

For Wells, the key to offensive success for the ‘Cats lies in their ability to be patient.

“Move the ball, we have to be patient, don’t try to rush anything,” she said. “But we’re both when it comes to shooting. I think we have strong pieces on the inside and outside to be able to do both.”

Moore commented on the Wildcats’ inside and outside abilities and is excited to see what they can do with a little more confidence.

“We have some shooters, we have a good inside and outside,” Moore said. “But we’re just trying to build the confidence in our ladies to let them know they’re good and worthy of being at the top of the Dogwood District, I want them to have that confidence. But our offense is great when we’re moving the ball, communication, which is the key.”

While Moore feels good about the ‘Cats’ offense, it’s the defense she wants her team to focus on.