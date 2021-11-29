Basketball preview: Dan River coach: 'don’t come to the river if you can’t swim'

Whether it’s “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” or “baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical,” there’s no shortage of sports adages or cliches.
However, Dan River girls basketball coach Patricia Moore has one of her own that rises above the rest and relates specifically to the Wildcats.
“My motto is ‘don’t come to the river if you can’t swim,’” Moore replied answering a question after the ‘Cats’ preseason practice Saturday morning.
With a roster consisting of only three players that have competed on the varsity level, it’s a motto Moore has implemented in getting her newcomers ready for life at the varsity level.
Dan River opened its season Monday when it travels to Stuart for a road matchup against Piedmont District foe Patrick County.
Impact players
As the only three returning, seniors Allye Wells and Jasmyn Noble and junior Alicea Farmer will be Dan River’s go-to players this season.
Wells will use her speed and game IQ to create fast-break opportunities for the Wildcats this season and to push the ball inside for high-percentage buckets. She also will use her speed and aggressiveness to pick up a few steals and create opportunities for her teammates as well.
Farmer returns after finishing third on the team in scoring in 2019-20 as a freshman with an average of 8.5 points per game. She also placed third on the team in rebounding with an average of 6.3 per game, including 4.2 on the defensive end. Expect to see more of the same from Farmer this season as she will create and finish opportunities from the floor, 3-point range and inside and also will create second-chance opportunities for her teammates on the offensive glass while setting Dan River up on the offensive end by crashing the boards on defense.
Noble will be a threat under the boards coming off a sophomore season that saw her average four rebounds per game, and she'll use her height and strength to create inside opportunities for the Wildcats as well.
According to Moore, the three have played huge leadership roles in the Wildcats’ preseason camp and will continue to during the regular season.
“They have been really good one, trying to inspire and motivate the other ladies,” Moore said. “They’re real good as far as being our coaches. If the girls have questions, they will go to them and ask, sometimes they get shy or aren’t comfortable coming to the coaches, so they come to them and ask them questions and they are really good at explaining things.”
“We may be saying things one way, but they can really break it down, so the younger players can really understand what’s going on.”
Noble and Wells are finding their leadership through rallying their troops.
“I would say I encourage them a lot,” Noble said. “One of my main things is encouragement. I love cheering for my teammates and helping them out.”
Wells added, “Making sure we’re encouraging our team whether it’s running or drills or whatever it might be just making sure all our teammates’ heads are up, and we’re encouraging people as well, so we’re not the main leaders, everyone is a leader on the team.”
What to expect
Expect to see Dan River bring a balanced offensive attack this season as the Wildcats’ roster features a healthy dose of lane slashers and outside and perimeter shooters.
Expect to see Farmer, Noble and Wells carry most of the offensive load for the ‘Cats. Farmer and Noble will execute much of the Wildcats’ inside game while Wells will knock down her share of 3-pointers and perimeter shots.
“Well, we’ve been learning a lot of new stuff, so we’re going to put that together with the old stuff and we just put it together and communicate a lot so we should do pretty good,” Noble said. “It’s going to be a mix of both the inside game and shooting.”
Farmer said Dan River plans to move the ball quickly in transition in order to set up uncontested shots from both the inside and outside.
“Working together like transitioning with each other to move the ball and get a quicker shot,” Farmer said.
For Wells, the key to offensive success for the ‘Cats lies in their ability to be patient.
“Move the ball, we have to be patient, don’t try to rush anything,” she said. “But we’re both when it comes to shooting. I think we have strong pieces on the inside and outside to be able to do both.”
Moore commented on the Wildcats’ inside and outside abilities and is excited to see what they can do with a little more confidence.
“We have some shooters, we have a good inside and outside,” Moore said. “But we’re just trying to build the confidence in our ladies to let them know they’re good and worthy of being at the top of the Dogwood District, I want them to have that confidence. But our offense is great when we’re moving the ball, communication, which is the key.”
While Moore feels good about the ‘Cats’ offense, it’s the defense she wants her team to focus on.
“We want to focus mostly on defense because defense become offense,” Moore said. “You make stops, you can have the most talented people on a team, but if you don’t work hard on defense, it’s not going to work. “You have to read the ball, you have to have a knack for the ball, track the ball, know where the next pass is going so you can be there to deflect it or cause a turnover.”
Noble has been impressed with the Wildcats’ defensive efforts in preseason camp.
“We have very intense defensive players, we should do well, our team has a lot of deep defensive players and very dedicated,” she said.
For Farmer and Wells, it’s all about communication.
“Moving very well, talking,” Farmer said.
Wells added, “Talking and communicating.”
Confidence, dedication and educating
Every great story needs a theme and the Wildcats have been operating under quite a few so far during their preseason camp.
According to Noble, the ‘Cats’ themes have been swag and commitment.
“I’d say confidence and dedication,” she said. “Our team has come a long way with the confidence, we used to be very shy, but now we just get out there and do what we do, and we’re very dedicated.”
For Wells, Dan River’s preseason camp has been a mixture of hard work, resolution and unity.
“So far, I would say having hustle and determination to get up and down the floor and encouraging our teammates, keeping everyone’s heads up and making sure we’re all staying together and being one as a team,” Wells said.
Farmer agreed with Wells, quoting unity as the Wildcats’ theme.
“Making sure we’re all on the same page and working together as a team,” she said.
With one of her youngest teams yet, Moore’s themes have been education and development.
“We have just been trying to fine tune the girls and rebuild their skills because we haven’t played in two years with the pandemic,” Moore said. “So, it’s just coming back, getting the skill set, then trying to develop basketball IQ. We’ve had a lot of kinds we needed to work out, but it’s been a great experience for them to get back out there and see what we needed to work on.”
Message in a bottle
Nobles and Wells had a few messages they wanted to send to the Ringgold community and fans of Dan River girls basketball.
Despite having one of the youngest team’s in recent memory, Nobles wanted fans to know they should have expectations for their hometown team this season.
“Expect a lot from us, we’re very ready for this season,” Nobles said. “We’ve been putting in hard work since I don’t how long, at least July, so we’re ready to go.”
Wells focused on the team’s attitude, work ethic and communication when sending out her message.