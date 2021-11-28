Basketball preview: For Chatham, brotherhood develops from blood, sweat and tears

Chatham High School's boys basketball team — getting ready for the first season in two years with a plethora of shooters — is hoping to snipe out their opponents early and often.
Not only can the Cavaliers shoot, but they have the added bonus of a brotherhood developed from blood, sweat and tears and road trips in stinky vans.
It's a combination that has head coach Travis Fitzgerald chomping at the bit to see in action, and he’s not shy about letting the Chatham community know his excitement.
“Come out and watch, you’re going to have a great time watching Chatham basketball,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s going to be high, high-energy, intense, in your face basketball, 94 feet of heat is what we’re giving you.”
Chatham opens its season on the road when it travels to Dry Fork a non-district matchup against cross-county rival Tunstall at 7 p.m. Monday.
How the Cavaliers spent their summer vacation
If members of Chatham’s team had to write essays on how they spent their summer vacations, there wouldn’t be any stories of exotic vacations, swanky hotels or trips to Disney World. Instead, they would be full of stories of being packed into hot vans, sleeping three to a bed or in the floor in hotels and competing against some of the top high school talent in the country as members of Fitzgerald’s Warriors travel team.
And while the Cavaliers didn’t exactly spend their vacations living in the lap of luxury, the uncomfortable summer will benefit the ‘Cavs greatly this year.
David Hubbard, Ethan Chivvis, Jonathan Keatts, Bryan Argueta, Trooper Garland, Xavier Craft, Matthew Johnson, Victavion Harris, Alex Owen, Jonavan Coles and Kendell Sanders, all played with Fitzgerald over the summer, and it’s created a bond that couldn’t have been formed any other way.
“When you’re playing travel ball, you’re traveling hours together, sleeping in hotel rooms, sharing the same beds, sleeping on the floors, cramped up in cars, on top of each other in close quarters, you get real comfortable with each other,” Fitzgerald said. “When you have to share a bed, you truly become brothers, they’re a family like a real family because they’re so close to each other and there’s really no secrets.”
Argueta added, “Being together every day, we go to school together then we go to the gym. We already know what we’re going to do.”
Coles agreed and said, “For two years now, it feels like we’ve been together every day. It just feels like a regular day. We play together all the time.”
Of course, like any family, there’s a little productive sibling rivalry with all the ‘Cavs vying for a starting spot no matter their friendships.
“They compete with each other, they push each other and are like, ‘Yeah, I love you, but I’m still trying to steal your spot,’” Fitzgerald said laughing. “I tell them all the time, if you push each other to the brink during practice, it’s easy in the game. Iron sharpens iron and that’s what we try to create here.”
Familiarity isn’t the only thing the time the ‘Cavs have spent with each other has brought them. It’s also introduced a strong sense of leadership as well.
“I’ve been blessed with seven seniors and of those seven seniors, I’ve probably coached six of them since middle school,” Fitzgerald said. “So, there’s a bond I have with them, and they have with me and there’s a trust and they know what I expect and my demands, so I don’t really have to say anything, they do it for me. They keep their teammates in check, keep the structure and things balanced so that leadership is invaluable.”
“Things would have been so much more difficult coming back from COVID, but sometimes they’ll start practice and I’ll just stand outside and watch them and it’s like I’m on the court.”
Impact guys
Argueta and Coles will shoulder a chunk of the offensive responsibilities for the Cavaliers this season while also serving major leadership roles as well. Both guys can easily knock down shots from the floor, inside and outside with Coles using his speed and creativity and Argueta using his physicality to break into the lane.
That’s not to say the two are the ‘Cavs’ only threats as Fitzgerald will look to David Hubbard and Alex Owen for buckets as well.
On the rebounding and defensive end, expect Chivvis and Jonathan Keatts to be quite busy under the boards and in transition this season.
All around, it’s a blessing of talent Fitzgerald is excited to see in action.
“You’ve got the creativity of a Jonavan, the sharp-shooting of a Bryan, the deadly shooting of a Hubbard, the athleticism of a J.P. (Keatts), the power and the strength and nastiness of a Chivvis, I could go on and on with my guys,” Fitzgerald said.
As far as the leadership roles, Argueta and Coles are settling into them nicely.
“We’re making sure everybody’s in shape, making sure everybody’s working out, talking at the gym for practice,” Argueta said.
“Showing up in practice, knowing their assignments, where they’re supposed to be,” Coles added.
What to expect
Fitzgerald gathered his guys at midcourt after practice last week and informed them they had made more 3s than field goals in their win over Rustburg in a preseason scrimmage the previous evening.
Anybody who knows the game of basketball knows the performance is a rare occurrence, but it might just be an anomaly Chatham fans will be used to come season’s end.
Expect to see David Hubbard share in on floor-shooting responsibilities while Alex Owen will play roles as well.
“Offense, a lot of deep shooting this year, a lot of high energy this year,” Coles said while also commenting on the Cavaliers’ hard work and intensity.
Argueta commented on the ‘Cavs’ 3-point game as well while also bringing up their communication skills and defensive intensity.
“A lot of 3s, a lot of talking, a lot of steals,” Argueta added.
While Chatham will rely heavily on its outside game, Fitzgerald has a pair of 3-D glasses for anybody thinking they will be one-dimensional this year.
A lot of that potential lies in Fitzgerald’s offensive philosophy.
“We take the best available shot, that’s what I’m telling my guys all the time,” Fitzgerald said. “To me, turning down a shot is just as good as a turnover for the defense because the defense won that rep. When you get a wide-open basket and turn it down, it’s the same as a turnover, so I tell my guys put the ball in the basket.”
Much of Fitzgerald’s faith lies in the Cavaliers’ rebounding game as he knows Chivvis and Keatts will give his guys plenty of second-chance opportunities or convert the misses themselves.
“We have great rebounders in J.P. [Keatts] and Chivvis,” Fitzgerald said. “These guys, they crash the board, and they bang, so I’ve been telling the guys they’ll give you a second chance and a second opportunity or create one when they get the rebound, so I encourage shooting.”
It's a philosophy that Fitzgerald believes will have Chatham’s offense flowing like water this season.
Intensity, high energy, having fun
Words and phrases such as intensity, high energy, fun and hard work were tossed around often by Argueta, Coles and Fitzgerald when asked what theme the Cavaliers have been operating under so far in preseason camp.
“Intensity, definitely intensity, high-energy and intensity on both ends of the basketball court,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re having fun, making the game really fun for the guys. They’re confident in their abilities and they know what they can do, and I give them the freedom to play. They’re not constantly looking over their shoulders every time they make a mistake to see if they’re about to get snatched. I give them freedom to play, and I get a lot of creativity from them that way.”