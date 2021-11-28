Basketball preview: For Chatham, brotherhood develops from blood, sweat and tears

“They compete with each other, they push each other and are like, ‘Yeah, I love you, but I’m still trying to steal your spot,’” Fitzgerald said laughing. “I tell them all the time, if you push each other to the brink during practice, it’s easy in the game. Iron sharpens iron and that’s what we try to create here.”

Familiarity isn’t the only thing the time the ‘Cavs have spent with each other has brought them. It’s also introduced a strong sense of leadership as well.

“I’ve been blessed with seven seniors and of those seven seniors, I’ve probably coached six of them since middle school,” Fitzgerald said. “So, there’s a bond I have with them, and they have with me and there’s a trust and they know what I expect and my demands, so I don’t really have to say anything, they do it for me. They keep their teammates in check, keep the structure and things balanced so that leadership is invaluable.”

“Things would have been so much more difficult coming back from COVID, but sometimes they’ll start practice and I’ll just stand outside and watch them and it’s like I’m on the court.”

Impact guys