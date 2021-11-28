Basketball preview: With improving chemistry, Tunstall sticks with 'think big, there’s power in one'

The Tunstall High School boys basketball team is gearing up for the 2021-22 season, its first under head coach DeMarcus Morrison, after making the program’s first regional playoff game in three years in 2019-20.
The Trojans are returning several key players from that squad and will feature several newcomers. An added bonus, many of Morrison’s current players competed together this summer as members of his Amore travel basketball team.
Through the first week of camp, Morrison is most impressed with the work ethic the Trojans are bringing and how quickly his guys are coming along in his system.
“I’m the most impressed with their willingness to put out the effort,” Morrison said. “We had a long way to come from, we were behind development wise and stuff like that, but we put in long hours during the summer and kept things going, but the guys are engaged, the guys want it, they are on it. They are putting in the effort for us.”
Tunstall starts its season when it hosts cross-county rival Chatham at 7 p.m. Monday.
Impact guys
Junior D’dric Rogers proved himself a diaper-dandy in 2019-20, finishing seventh in Virginia in freshman scoring. He led the Trojans in scoring (297 points) and scoring average (13.5 points per game) while shooting nearly 50% and scoring 20-plus in 40 games, including a 31-point output against Rustburg. Expect to see Rogers doing it all, from slashing to the hoop, shooting from the perimeter and outside.
He also proved effective creating opportunities for others, averaging a team-high 3.1 assists per game while also proving useful under the boards, finishing with 3.6 rebounds per game, for second on the squad. Rogers is currently ranked in the top-100 of Virginia high school players according to Prep Hoops.
Standing at 6-feet-4-inches, senior captain Aidan Terry will be problematic for opponents as well. Expect to see Terry bully his way into the lane for high-percentage shots and crash the boards for second chances. On the defensive end, opponents will have to deal with his hand in their faces and battle him for rebounds on missed shots.
Morrison said sophomore Jamarcus Brown will provide Rogers with offensive support but was also quick to mention Tunstall wouldn’t rely on just one or two shooters as he feels he has multiple guys who can step up any night.
Two of those guys will be Nick Hammock, and his younger brother, sophomore captain Ashton Hammock. The Trojans also will benefit from the return of senior Drew Tipton and junior Jason Zelinski after both saw considerable playing time in 2019-20.
Morrison also expects big things out of junior Khamani Harris and sophomores Bricen Pool and Jailyn Edmonds.
On the leadership front, Morrison will look to co-captains Ashton, Rogers and Terry; Roles Rogers and Terry are happy to accept.
“Bringing everybody up, making sure we’re all a team, one person has to do something, everybody else has to do something, we’re holding each other accountable,” Rogers said.
“Teaching each other skills, always trying to show another person how to do it correctly in any situation, like setting up plays, if we mess up, we need to prove to each other we can get it right,” Terry added.
Nick has tried to show his leadership through encouraging his guys.
“Picking everybody up, when somebody falls, you make sure to pick them up and let them know everybody makes mistakes,” Nick said.
Even though Brown is in his first year on varsity, he’s settled into a leadership role and has seen Tunstall doing the same with the jayvee squad, trying to build a culture.
“We’re working hard on being leaders to the jayvee guys, we’re trying to win states,” he said.
What to expect
Morrison played for two legendary coaches at George Washington in the late Chris Carter and Harry Johnson. Both coaches were known for their legendary press defenses, meaning Morrison has spent quite a bit of time playing under the system. And judging by Tunstall’s intra-squad scrimmage at practice last week, it’s a system the Trojans will be getting used to as well.
Morrison drew on his experiences with Carter and Johnson when developing the system and judging by the well-contested and stolen inbounds during Tunstall’s intra-squad scrimmage last week, the Trojans are settling in quite well.
And while it’s who scored the most points that everybody cares about and it’s thunderous dunks, reverse layups and long-3s that fans care about, expect to see Tunstall score quite a few points of its defense this season.
“Most of our offense is going to come from the defense this year,” Nick said.
Rogers expects the Trojans to be aggressive on the defensive end night in and night out.
“We’re going to play our game, and do how we do,” Rogers said. “Play aggressive every team, every game.”
Don’t think for one second, though, Tunstall won’t have any offense as Rogers and Nick promised fans quite the show this season.
“A whole lot of energy, press, offense, layups, everything,” he said smiling.
Nick joined his teammate in his smile and said, “Yeah, we just feel bad for everybody else.”
Power in one, big thinking
Developing the Trojans’ defensive system isn’t the only time Morrison has gone to his experiences with Carter and Johnson since being hired for the role.
Not long after being named Tunstall’s coach last July, Morrison sat down and thought about his time spent with the two coaches. Thoughts of Carter and Johnson proved lightening in a bottle as Morrison quickly decided his team’s slogan: “Think big, there’s power in one.”
According to Morrison, the Trojans will ride-and-die with the same slogan this year.
“We kept the same theme from last year which was ‘think big, there’s power in one,” Morrison said. “Think big because I want them to have big goals, I want them to reach for the starts and know they can actually go out there and accomplish them. And ‘power in one’ is bringing everybody together, from our administrators to our teachers to our coaches to our players, the community, just trying to rally everybody and make sure we’re doing this the right way.”
Every great story needs sub plots, and the Trojans have a few of their own.
“Just working hard, getting ready for the season, being prepared and not getting into our own heads or let our heads get too big,” said Rogers.
Nick’s theme was one of aggression and defense.
“Being aggressive, defense, defense, defense,” he said. “A lot of defense.”
For Terry, it’s been about mental tenacity.
“Discipline, control your emotions and everybody get better as a team so we can go out and play together,” he said.
Silver lining playbook
The COVID-19 pandemic shut the door on what would’ve been a promising Tunstall coaching debut for Morrison who had the benefit of having seniors Andrew Crank, Jaylen Crews and Majare Vincent back, along with Rogers.
Every cloud has silver lining and Morrison found his in having Rogers, both Hammock’s, Terry, Harris, Zelinski, Brown and Pool on his Amore travel basketball team this summer.
It’s an embarrassment of riches Morrison is excited to have.
“We went down to Georgia, we went to South Carolina, Big Shots, Phenoms, all the big tournaments and to have seven guys, almost half the team be Tunstall guys, gives us a great foundation,” Morrison said. “These guys, even though we didn’t have a season last year, it’s kind of like we had a season because we had the summer so some of our sets, we were already running some of the things they already know, they got familiar with it.”
“They know what kind of coach I am, I kind of know what buttons I can push and when pull to back or get strict so that really helped us this summer.”
Rogers added, “It’s helped a whole lot. We’ve been playing together since we were little all of us, so it’s made us better as a team because we really built that chemistry up this summer.”
It was that same bond that brought Nick back into the Tunstall fold after some time away.
“I went to Hargrave and now I’m back here to play, I came back because of these guys and I’m excited to go.”
According to Brown, and contrary to popular belief, spending a summer packed in a hot van with 11 other guys has helped the Trojans build their chemistry.
“Our chemistry has gotten better, out brotherhood is better,” Brown said.
Terry added, “We all know how to talk to each other to hype each other up. We’re all connected on a certain level.”
If you attended any Tunstall volleyball or football games this year, you more than likely saw the Trojans packing the stands of the student section, making sure their brothers and sisters in athletics were well encouraged, and it’s been something that’s helped them build their bond off the court as well.
“These guys are at the volleyball games, rooting for the volleyball girls as a group, jayvee basketball goes right before us after school and they’re at the jayvee practices together, so they’re taking the power in one theme and really coming together,” Morrison.
Team chemistry isn’t the only thing that’s improved about Tunstall from its time spent together this summer as facing some of the nation’s top high school talent in tournaments like Big Shots and Phenom Hoops has helped the Trojans step their game up.