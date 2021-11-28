Basketball preview: With improving chemistry, Tunstall sticks with 'think big, there’s power in one'

“Discipline, control your emotions and everybody get better as a team so we can go out and play together,” he said.

Silver lining playbook

The COVID-19 pandemic shut the door on what would’ve been a promising Tunstall coaching debut for Morrison who had the benefit of having seniors Andrew Crank, Jaylen Crews and Majare Vincent back, along with Rogers.

Every cloud has silver lining and Morrison found his in having Rogers, both Hammock’s, Terry, Harris, Zelinski, Brown and Pool on his Amore travel basketball team this summer.

It’s an embarrassment of riches Morrison is excited to have.

“We went down to Georgia, we went to South Carolina, Big Shots, Phenoms, all the big tournaments and to have seven guys, almost half the team be Tunstall guys, gives us a great foundation,” Morrison said. “These guys, even though we didn’t have a season last year, it’s kind of like we had a season because we had the summer so some of our sets, we were already running some of the things they already know, they got familiar with it.”

“They know what kind of coach I am, I kind of know what buttons I can push and when pull to back or get strict so that really helped us this summer.”