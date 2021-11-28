Basketball preview: Young Chatham team has hunger to learn, grow

With only four players who’ve played at the varsity level before, the Chatham girls basketball team will be younger than it’s been in recent memory.
It’s a fact that doesn’t worry eighth-year head coach Lauren French one bit as she’s seen her newcomers come in with a hunger to learn and her returners there to provide the food in the form of wisdom.
“We have a total of nine girls on varsity this year, and I have four girls who’ve played varsity before, I have one girl who played jayvee before and the rest of them have not played jayvee or varsity for us at all, so we have a lot of girls that are very new to our program in general, so we’ve been doing a lot of educating over the past two weeks,” French said.
“The girls have caught on very well, been very attentive and learning what we expect and what we want out of our program, so we’ve been doing a lot of educating so far.”
Chatham starts its season at home when it hosts cross-county rival Tunstall at 7 p.m. Monday.
Impact players
Senior Quanadra Tunstall is back this year and will lead Chatham on each end of the court. Tunstall will use her height and strength to bully her way through the lane and pick up rebounds on both ends and force turnovers. She’s also an effective 3-point shooter as well, making her the complete weapon.
Senior Nysheia Miller and junior Trinity Brooks will be dangerous as well, using their speed and game IQ to create quick opportunities for the Cavaliers in transition, from the floor, inside and beyond the arc. Senior Abby Totten is back as well and also will look to be an offensive weapon as well as she looked solid driving into the hoop and shooting from the floor in the ‘Cavs’ practice last week.
All four will also look to serve in leadership roles, responsibilities they have embraced.
“We’re just being leaders and just trying to help everybody,” Brooks said.
Miller has tried to express her leadership through the arts of communication and encouragement.
“Just talking to them, trying to push them, make sure they listen to us and coach [French],” she said. “Trying to push them to be better, keep pushing, keep playing.”
Totten has expressed hers in a bit of tough love.
“I push them, we run a lot because we have to, so I push them to do their best,” Totten said. “If they mess up, just get back and tell them new play and stuff.”
Tunstall has made sure to take the newcomers under her wing and help them get accustomed to life at the varsity level.
“Helping them on the drills, taking them to the side, showing them what they’re doing wrong, how to correct it, pushing them all the time in practice, making sure they get everything down pat for next week,” Tunstall said.
What to expect
It will be business as normal for the Cavaliers this season as they will look to continue the up-tempo style of play, they are known for.
“We really want to push the ball up the floor this year,” French said. “We’ve been working a lot of fast break and transition, and we really want to get the ball out in transition.”
Totten added, “We usually like to go with the fast break, but we like to work the paint too and definitely shoot some 3 balls.”
Brooks and Miller will use their speed and game IQ to initiate fast breaks and quick passes, leading to high-percentage shots and easy layups. Expect to see French’s system to frustrate defenses while also creating opportunities from the line.
Tunstall will also play a role on the offensive end as French has already told her to be prepared to take shots from anywhere on the court. In addition, French’s system will also allow Tunstall to use her height and strength to dominate under the boards, especially on the defensive end where she will use her talents to create offensive opportunities.
Totten also will play a role in the ‘Cavs’ system as she looks to use her height and strength to create opportunities for Chatham on the defensive end with her rebounding abilities.
In order to successfully execute such a system, the Cavaliers will need to be chock full of intensity every night, something Brooks believes Chatham won’t have any trouble with this season.
“Be ready to see intensity,” she said. “Honestly, we’re a very young team, have a lot of room for growth, but we’re quick and we’ll be good. It’s really nothing to expect other than what we’ve always done and have intensity.”
The ‘Cavs will also be bigger than normal this year, something Miller feels will benefit them greatly.
“We’re bigger, so it’s easier to feed them the ball,” she said. “We have a lot bigger than smaller so we can drive into the lane better.”
While Chatham’s up-tempo strategy is generally one of the easier to employ, the Cavaliers will have the disadvantage of being one of the youngest teams in recent memory. However, Tunstall and the rest of the ‘Cavs’ returners are working hard to bring everybody up to speed in order to develop a deep roster early in the season.
“We really are working on getting our newcomers stronger so we can get the ball and feed it to them because I’m not going to just be inside all season,” Tunstall said. “Coach [French] has told me I’m going to be everywhere. So, we’re working on drills to help them get stronger so they can go in and pound it.”
According to French, expect the same kind of intensity from the ‘Cavs on the defensive end.
“As far as defense, every year we want to pressure the ball, we want to bring a lot of intensity on defense to turn defense into offense,” she said. “We want enough intensity on defense to create offensive possessions for us.”
Intensity, intensity, intensity
Talking with Brooks, French, Miller and Tunstall about the theme Chatham has been working under during this preseason camp, one word popped up on the regular.
“Intensity, intensity, intensity, getting down the floor in transition,” Tunstall said.
Brooks added, “Really just having the intensity and everybody having effort, pushing the ball, getting it together, being a team. Effort and intensity, really.”
French’s message was one of not only intensity, but perseverance and unity as well.
“I think we just want to go out and we want to be known as a team that works very hard, a team that gels, a team that plays together, a team that never gives up no matter what the score is,” French said. “I never want to see my girls give up and I want them to put 150 percent every single time we step on the floor and don’t take that for granted.”
While Totten also commented on the Cavaliers’ intensity and energy, she also was quick to bring up the ‘Cavs’ positive attitude and respect towards others.
“They can expect us to always have a good attitude,” Totten said. “We’re not going to be disrespectful to anybody, the refs or anybody, we’re a very respectful team.”
Miller’s message was one of hard work, attentiveness and listening.
“Working hard, paying attention to coach, doing everything she tells us,” she said.
Not taking anything for granted
Like every other high school basketball team in the county last year, the COVID-19 pandemic closed the door on what could’ve been a promising season as the Cavaliers were returning a large chunk of impact players from its squad that made an appearance in the Region 2C semifinals.
There’s a lesson in everything — even in life’s soul-crushing moments — and French and her coaching staff have pulled the lessons from last season’s cancelation and are making their players understand them well.
“I preach every day, along with my assistant coaches that you never know when this opportunity may be taken from you,” French said. “There are so many people who take for granted being able to put on a uniform and you never know when it could possibly be taken from you, and we hope that it’s not, but you never know, so I think last year kind of instilled that in them and now this year, we have an opportunity.”
“If you’re coming back as a sophomore, junior, senior, they’ve experienced a whole season being taken away from them and they know not to take any day for granted.”
While Tunstall and the rest of the Cavaliers are focused on making a deep run in the playoffs, Tunstall also feels blessed just to have the opportunity to play.
“Well, I’m very glad I get to have my senior year, just ready to go get after it and get what I deserve,” Tunstall said.
Tunstall’s excitement has made its way amongst the ‘Cavs’ other upperclassmen as well, including Brooks and Totten.
“Honestly, I’m very excited, I’m very excited to see how far we go this year,” Brooks said. “I honestly feel like we will get far, we’ll just have to get very disciplined, and this is my junior season and I’m ready to go.”
Totten was short and sweet when expressing her emotions about the upcoming season.
“I’m extremely excited,” she said smiling.