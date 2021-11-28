Basketball preview: Young Chatham team has hunger to learn, grow

Senior Nysheia Miller and junior Trinity Brooks will be dangerous as well, using their speed and game IQ to create quick opportunities for the Cavaliers in transition, from the floor, inside and beyond the arc. Senior Abby Totten is back as well and also will look to be an offensive weapon as well as she looked solid driving into the hoop and shooting from the floor in the ‘Cavs’ practice last week.

All four will also look to serve in leadership roles, responsibilities they have embraced.

“We’re just being leaders and just trying to help everybody,” Brooks said.

Miller has tried to express her leadership through the arts of communication and encouragement.

“Just talking to them, trying to push them, make sure they listen to us and coach [French],” she said. “Trying to push them to be better, keep pushing, keep playing.”

Totten has expressed hers in a bit of tough love.

“I push them, we run a lot because we have to, so I push them to do their best,” Totten said. “If they mess up, just get back and tell them new play and stuff.”

Tunstall has made sure to take the newcomers under her wing and help them get accustomed to life at the varsity level.