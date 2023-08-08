George Washington High School last week announced the appointment of Rashida Thomas as the new head girls basketball coach.

A career and technical education teacher at GW, Thomas spent last year as Westwood Middle School’s girls basketball coach.

Before she came to Danville, she was an assistant basketball coach and head softball coach for Richmond Public Schools.

In addition, Thomas has been a head coach and team owner of Women’s National D-League teams.

The GW statement called Thomas a native of the Danville-Ringgold area. She attended both GW and Dan River high schools.

Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Union University and a master’s degree from Full Sail University.