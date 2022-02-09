Bassett overpowers GW 52-43 in Piedmont District action

The Bassett boys basketball team knocked off George Washington 52-43 in Piedmont District action on GW’s senior night Tuesday evening.

Bassett (8-11, 5-6 Piedmont) took a 46-37 lead on senior Christopher Kallam’s free throws with 1:22 remaining.

GW (13-6, 9-2) trimmed its deficit to two possessions on senior Jakobe Dixon’s 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining, but the Bengals pushed their advantage to nine, 49-40, with junior Jacob Gilbert’s three-point play (layup, and-1) with 57 seconds left in regulation.

Dixon struck again on the Eagles’ ensuing possession, knocking down another 3 to make it a 49-43 game with 42 ticks on the clock.

With time running down on its comeback, GW was forced to foul, sending sophomore Brandon Leduc-Mattox to the line who knocked three free throws in a row to make it a nine-point game and lead to the final score.

The Eagles started the final quarter trailing by eight but were motivated by Senior Night and the home crowd. Senior Ahmad Poole got things rolling with his steal and transition layup that made it a two-possession game and Anthony Brawner followed with a steal and an assist on junior Razavier Carter’s layup that trimmed GW’s deficit to 35-31 with 4:45 remaining.

Bassett went on a 7-2 tear from there thanks to a pair of free throws from Leduc-Mattox, a 3-pointer from junior Landon Harbour and Leduc-Mattox’s layup with 2:53 on the clock.

Senior Tahj Carter stopped the bleeding a bit with his layup and senior Donavan Howard followed with a layup of his own that pulled the Ea-gles within 42-37 with under two minutes remaining. A pair of free throws apiece from Gilbert and Kallam pushed the Bengals’ advantage back to nine.

Leduc-Mattox led Bassett with a game-high 20 points while Gilbert checked in with 10.

Dixon and Howard paced GW with 13 points apiece while Carter added six.

The Bengals blew open a tight contest in the second quarter. Kallam started the frame with his trey and junior Ja’ricous Hairston followed with a layup to give Bassett five straight points and a 14-7 lead. However, the difference maker came near the end of the period when the Ben-gals rattled off five straight points, including Leduc-Mattox’s 3 from mid-court at the buzzer that made it a 23-13 contest at the half.

Bassett built its lead to as many as nine in the third quarter on Gilbert’s layup with just under four minutes. Howard turned into a one-man show from there, rattling off nine straight points that made it a 27-25 game on his free throw with 2:53 left in the period. Dixon knotted the score with his layup, but the Bengals closed things out with five straight points to take a 32-27 lead into the break.

The Eagles celebrated the playing careers of Carter, Dixon, Poole and Howard along with Monsel Hamlett, Xavier Walters, Jalen Spratt, Aman Blackwell and Jermeh Fuller.

GW returns to action Thursday night when it concludes its regular season with a matchup against cross-county rival Tunstall at 7 p.m.