Bassett pounds Dan River 56-0

RINGGOLD — Bassett Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson rounded up his team for a post-game talk near the end zone following their performance against the Dan River Wildcats.

He commended his team’s grit and heart displayed on the field. To wrap-up his postgame remarks, Johnson held a sledgehammer as he addressed his team, which represents the Bengal’s player of game.

For Johnsson, he said that it’ll be hard to pick one on Monday after what they did on the gridiron, and rightfully so.

Bassett (2-1) came into Dan River (0-3) looking to add win No. 2 in their column. And they did so in blowout fashion. The Bengals slashed Dan River 56-0 in Ringgold on Friday night.

Without looking too far, Bengals senior running back Simeon Walker-Muse would be an easy candidate as Bassett’s standout of the game. After all, he did account for three of the Bengal’s touchdowns. One was a 76-yard touchdown run to put Bassett up 42-0 to begin the second half. Walker-Muse ended his night with 19 carries with 192 rushing yards.