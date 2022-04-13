Bats wake up Comets, shutting down Trojans for first loss of season

DRY FORK — Halifax County woke up the bats in the top of the seventh, rallying across four runs in route to a 5-0 victory over Tunstall on Tuesday evening.

For the Trojans, it marks the first loss of the season and in Piedmont District play.

Halifax (6-1-1, 3-0-1) held on to its 1-0 going into the final frame, hoping to add insurance to the slim margin. Leading off, Mason Hatcher hammered into the left-center field gap on the first pitch of the at-bat, reaching second to put the Comets into scoring position. One Comet later, Josh Gunn notched the RBI single to left field, scoring Hatcher for a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Christian Midkiff pushed the lead to 3-0 on a double down the left field line, bringing home Gunn from second. Colin Saunders secured an RBI double of his own, sailing a line drive into centerfield to drive in the Comets final two runs.

Tunstall (8-1, 3-1) was able to put pressure on Halifax. Aiden Watlington singled into right field to put a man on base with one out. Watlington later advanced to second on a Landon Jones sacrifice bunt. Carter Richardson drew up a walk to put Tunstall runners at first and second. The pressure from Tunstall didn’t faze Hatcher. Hatcher worked out of the jam, securing the third out on a strikeout.

Jones led off the bottom of the opening frame on a double into the right-center field gap and advanced to second on a Carter Richardson sacrifice bunt. One batter later, Cauiler Barker took ball four, as Jones stood on third base. But Halifax found its third out on a groundout to end the threat.

Halifax got on the board first on a line drive single from Saunders, driving the ball into left field to score Gunn in the top of the second.

Gunn and Saunders both collected three hits at the plate for Halifax. Saunders ended his night with three RBIs. Hatcher helped his own cause with the bat, going 2-4 with one run scored.

Jones, Richardson and Watlington each collected a base hit for Tunstall. Hatcher went the distance for Halifax in the shutout. Hatcher gave up three hits and stuck out nine while issuing three walks.

Trojans starting pitcher Raymond Ladd produced an effective performance on the bump. Ladd went five innings while giving up one run on six hits. Ladd ended his night with eight strikeouts.

Halifax County will play Saturday in a doubleheader at Poquoson High School. The Comets will take on Poquoson at noon and Western Branch at 3 p.m.

Tunstall will look to get back in the win column when they host Martinsville on Thursday. First pitch is at 5 p.m.