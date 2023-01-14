Bengals edge Eagles in final seconds

Two points.

Two points is often the difference between winning and losing. And for some, it’s the only points they’ll get in the game.

But in the case of Bassett’s Salvador Coco-Lobo, his two points were the only ones that mattered.

With eight seconds left on the clock, Bassett prepared to inbound the ball and had their squad sprint around GW’s end of the court, looking for a open man to take possession. Bassett ended up finding a wide open, Coco-Lobo down the court, taking the quick dribble and sinking a layup with three seconds left.

With the clock running, GW’s final shot came to no avail, giving Bassett a crucial, 66-64 Piedmont District victory over the Eagles on Friday night in Danville.

“The other [GW] crowd was going crazy and it was going through my head,” Coco-Lobo said. “It was a good shot and we drew up a good play to hit the game winner.”

For away teams, GW is considered one of the most intense places to play in the Piedmont. According to Coco-Lobo, the win meant everything for Bassett.

“It’s a big win. GW is always a competitive team and just to come out here and win is great.” Coco-Lobo added.

Bassett (9-6) took a 61-53 lead with 1:30 left following a dunk from Jaricus Hairston. With the eight-point lead with just a mere, 90 seconds left, many would have thought Bassett had this game in the bag easily. But they were proven wrong, as GW didn’t go down easy.

GW's (8-4) Anthony Brawner lighted the push with a floater to cut their deficit to 61-55. Moments later, Bassett’s Jason Gilbert made a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left to make it 63-56. With 29 seconds on the clock, GW’s Tarquin Walden sank a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession, 63-59 Bengals lead. After the Bengals sank one of their two free throws, Eagles Danny Dickerson gave the Eagles' faithful some hope, drilling a 3-pointer to cut Bassett’s lead to 64-64. But as the Bengals prepared to inbound the ball, Dickerson was fouled and sent to the line, where he would drain two free throws with ease to tie the game at 64.

Broadnax opened the third quarter on a pair of free throws to cut Bassett’s lead to 33-30. From there, the Bengals went on a 11-3 run, highlighted by a three from Elijah Stokes. At the end of the third, Bengals led 53-44.

Going into the second quarter tied at 14, Bengals Isaiah Perkins broke the tie 45 seconds in on a layup, but the lead was short lived, as Broadnax nailed back-to-back threes to give GW a 20-16 lead. Keeping with the theme outside the arch, Walden made one of his own to push it to 23-18. With 5:35 left in the half, Bassett went on a quick, 9-0 run that would eventually regain the lead. Stokes made a three and Caleb Payne capitalized on a steal with a layup to push their lead to 27-23. Broadnax helped the Eagles tie the game at 27 from back-to-back off of layups with 3:18. Basset led 33-28 at the half.

Three Bengals finished with double-digit figures. Hairston led with 26 points and Stokes following up with 15. Gilbert ended his night with 10.

For the Eagles, Walden led with 18 points, with 12 of those points coming from outside the arch. Broadnax was second with 16. Dickerson highlighted the sheet with 15. Despite the loss, GW took excellent shots when it came to threes. GW made 12, three pointers overall in the loss.

Bassett returns to action Tuesday, playing on the road against Magna Vista. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

GW traveled to Carlisle Saturday afternoon, taking on the Chiefs at Patrick & Henry Community College.