Bengals take season sweep over Trojans

DRY FORK — For the second time this season, the Tunstall Trojans fell victim to a shutout sweep.

Tunstall entered Thursday night seeking vengeance against the Bassett Bengals, who handed the Trojans their first loss of the season [and in Piedmont District play] back on Sept. 21. But the Bengals' (15-2) agile attacks and well-planned blocking schemes played significant in their 3-0 sweep over the Trojans with scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-22.

Knowing that Tunstall is one of the hardest environments to play in the Piedmont, Bengals head coach Julie Firebaugh said she was pleased with her team’s performance and how they held up against Tunstall.

“I’ve been preaching to them in the second half of the season that we are taking control of our destiny and that we got to step up as a team no matters what happens on the court,” Firebaugh said. “I’m really proud of them because they played for 75 consistent points. They never got down on themselves and pushed through.”

One piece to the Bengals’ victory was senior Makayla Rumley, who ended her night with double-digit figures, with 16 kills and 13 blocks. Rumley notched 10 of her kills in the first set alone.