Big fourth quarter propels GW girls over Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — A big fourth quarter helped George Washington High School's girls basketball to a 43-32 win over Martinsville on Thursday night at Martinsville Middle School.

The Eagles outscored Martinsville 19-5 in the final frame.

GW led 18-17 at the half. Martinsville retook the lead in the third, going into the final frame up 27-24.

Caira Valentine led Martinsville with 12 points. Fonshay Moyer and Nadia Moyer added five points each.

GW's Amara Harrell led all scorers with 25 points.

Martinsville (0-3. 0-1) went back on the road Friday to take on Floyd County.

GW (3-5, 1-1) will take time off for the holidays, and will return to play on January 4 for a PD home game against Tunstall at 7 p.m.

G.W.-Danville 43, Martinsville 32

MHS: 8 9 10 5 - 32

GWHS: 6 12 6 19 - 43

MHS: Z. Moyer 3; C. Valentine 12; F. Moyer 5; N. Moyer 5; M. Lowe 4; T. Wade 3

3-pointers (2) - Z. Moyer 1, F. Moyer 1

GWHS: D. Darden 9; J. Lubbs 6; A. Harrell 25; C. Myers 2; K. Dobbins 1