 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big fourth quarter propels GW girls over Martinsville

  • 0

MARTINSVILLE — A big fourth quarter helped George Washington High School's girls basketball to a 43-32 win over Martinsville on Thursday night at Martinsville Middle School.

The Eagles outscored Martinsville 19-5 in the final frame.

GW led 18-17 at the half. Martinsville retook the lead in the third, going into the final frame up 27-24.

Caira Valentine led Martinsville with 12 points. Fonshay Moyer and Nadia Moyer added five points each.

GW's Amara Harrell led all scorers with 25 points.

Martinsville (0-3. 0-1) went back on the road Friday to take on Floyd County.

GW (3-5, 1-1) will take time off for the holidays, and will return to play on January 4 for a PD home game against Tunstall at 7 p.m.

G.W.-Danville 43, Martinsville 32

MHS: 8 9 10 5 - 32

GWHS: 6 12 6 19 - 43

People are also reading…

MHS: Z. Moyer 3; C. Valentine 12; F. Moyer 5; N. Moyer 5; M. Lowe 4; T. Wade 3

3-pointers (2) - Z. Moyer 1, F. Moyer 1

GWHS: D. Darden 9; J. Lubbs 6; A. Harrell 25; C. Myers 2; K. Dobbins 1

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tunstall runs past Hawks 74-31

Tunstall runs past Hawks 74-31

The Tunstall boys basketball continued its successful ways Tuesday night against Gretna, running past the Hawks 74-31 for its second consecuti…

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert