Big plays for Wildcats in 43-7 victory over Chatham

“It’s just practice, practice and conditioning, because when I got to the 5-yard line I was gassed,” Coleman said laughing. “But it was practice, conditioning and never taking a day off and always trusting your coaches.”

The Cavaliers responded with a long drive that went into the second quarter and moved the ball down to the Wildcats’ 10-yard line. However, the ‘Cats’ defense was up to the challenge, forcing the ‘Cavs into a turnover on downs.

It didn’t take long for Chatham’s defense to respond with a play of its own as junior Kendell Sanders picked off a Dan River pass and returned it down to the Wildcats’ 18-yard line. Two plays later, senior Mason Anderson cracked the scoresheet for the ‘Cavs, punching the ball in from a yard out to trim their deficit to 20-7 going into the half.

After a slow start to the third quarter that saw both sides trade three-and-outs, Ferguson found the end zone from 1-yard out for his second score that gave the Wildcats a 27-7 lead with 2:16 left in the third quarter.

It was Fletcher’s turn next as he kicked a 35-yard field midway through the fourth quarter that all but sealed the game at 30-7.