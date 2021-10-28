Big plays for Wildcats in 43-7 victory over Chatham

CHATHAM — Near the end of the first quarter, Dan River junior safety Ty’Lyric Coleman stepped in front of a Chatham pass at the 50-yard line and hauled in an interception.
Coleman’s first step went to the left, but he was met by a wall of Cavaliers, forcing him to quickly pivot and cut right, where he headed for another 10 yards. Once again, the ‘Cavs closed in on him, so he cut back left and took it back the rest of the way for a pick-6.
It was one of many big plays for the Wildcats, especially in the second half, as Dan River scored 23 unanswered points after the break in its 43-7 victory over Chatham in Dogwood District action Wednesday night.
Dan River (3-6, 3-2 Dogwood) placed five different players on the scoresheet. Junior quarterback Shamar Ferguson led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with a trio of scores, while freshman D.J. Gregory and sophomore Montel Booker added rushing scores as well. Coleman got in the books with his 50-yard pick-6 and sophomore Asa Fletcher added a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Along with Coleman, Fletcher and sophomore Trevon Brooks each recorded turnovers on their respective fumble recoveries.
Trailing 14-0, Chatham (3-5, 1-3) tried switching things up and went to the air on a second-and-long situation. Coleman had other plans as he picked off the pass and started his multi-directional run downfield for the score that made it 20-0 after the missed extra point.
“It’s just practice, practice and conditioning, because when I got to the 5-yard line I was gassed,” Coleman said laughing. “But it was practice, conditioning and never taking a day off and always trusting your coaches.”
The Cavaliers responded with a long drive that went into the second quarter and moved the ball down to the Wildcats’ 10-yard line. However, the ‘Cats’ defense was up to the challenge, forcing the ‘Cavs into a turnover on downs.
It didn’t take long for Chatham’s defense to respond with a play of its own as junior Kendell Sanders picked off a Dan River pass and returned it down to the Wildcats’ 18-yard line. Two plays later, senior Mason Anderson cracked the scoresheet for the ‘Cavs, punching the ball in from a yard out to trim their deficit to 20-7 going into the half.
After a slow start to the third quarter that saw both sides trade three-and-outs, Ferguson found the end zone from 1-yard out for his second score that gave the Wildcats a 27-7 lead with 2:16 left in the third quarter.
It was Fletcher’s turn next as he kicked a 35-yard field midway through the fourth quarter that all but sealed the game at 30-7.
A bit of misfortune struck the ‘Cavs next as they couldn’t field the ensuing kickoff cleanly and Fletcher jumped on the loose ball for a recovery that gave Dan River the ball at the Chatham 35-yard line. Nine players later, Ferguson capped his hat trick, punching the ball in from 2-yards out for a score that made it a 37-7 game with 3:36 remaining.
“I couldn’t have done it without my o-line,” Ferguson replied modestly when asked about his performance. “The o-line and the running backs because it seemed like every time I looked, they had us down at the 1-yard line. Without that, I couldn’t have gotten those three touchdowns.”
Booker capped the scorin9g with his 23-yard run with 1:40 remaining that led to the final score.
Ferguson got the scoring started when he capped the Wildcats’ opening drive with a 3-yard run that made it a 7-0 contest with 8:27 left in the first quarter.
Chatham moved the ball deep into Dan River territory thanks to a pair of runs from senior Chance Long, but the drive stalled when the Cavaliers coughed up the ball and sophomore Brooks was there to pounce on the loose ball.
“Just looking at the quarterback, saw the ball pop loose, saw the ball rolling around and just went and picked it up,” Dickerson said when asked the secret behind collecting a tumbling ball.
Three minutes later, Gregory capped a seven-play, 22-yard scoring drive with his 3-yard run that gave Dan River a two-score cushion with 4:14 left in the first half.
Junior Tyler Hoffman had a monster night defensively for the ‘Cavs, recording a game-high 23 tackles, including 14 solo. Sophomore Aiden Hodnett chipped in with six tackles and a sack, while junior Vic Harris added six and Saunders finished with an interception.
Saunders paced Chatham offensively as well, recording a combined 100 yards, including 58 receiving. Junior Dermont Kyle finished with 40 yards and 10 carries, while senior Chance Long added 34 yards on nine carries.
Anderson threw for 80 yards, including 22 to sophomore Zander Cornell, while also scoring the ‘Cavs lone touchdown.
Gregory was key in Dan River’s running game, finishing with 127 yards and a score, while Ferguson finished with three rushing touchdowns. Booker added the final touchdown for the Wildcats.
Fletcher had a huge night for the ‘Cats, converting four of his five extra-point attempts to go along with his 35-yard field goal and fumble recovery.
Defensively, senior Ryan Brandon led Dan River with 12 tackles and a sack, while Coleman added his interception return. Brooks and junior Kasey Ferguson each recorded fumble recoveries as well for the Wildcats.
Chatham returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Gretna in Dogwood action at 6 p.m. on Senior Night.
Dan River takes the field Nov. 5 when it hosts Dogwood opponent Campbell at 7 p.m.