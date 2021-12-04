Bouncing back, Tunstall captures first win over Dan River since 2007

That’s how they got most of their points, he said.

“We got a bunch of blitz packages," said Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison. "Whatever the other coach does, we have a counter for it.

“It all comes in pressure. Pressure defense is our identity. That's who we are. Everything goes back when it comes to Tunstall. It goes back to our full court press and our quarter court presses, and then our half court blitz’s. We probably have more defensive blitz packages than we have offensive plays. That’s how important it is to us. That’s our identity.”

Tunstall’s full court press played a tremendous part early in the first half when they ended the first on a 9-2 run, giving the Trojans a 15-13 going into the second quarter.

Dan River struggled when it came free-throw shooting in the second quarter. The Wildcats went 3-12 at the charity stripe, and Tunstall made sure to take care of it. The Trojans went on a 13-5 run near at the end of the first half. They saw their lead expand into double-digits when Poole made back-to-back 3s on two separate Tunstall possessions to make it a 31-18 Tunstall lead.