Bouncing back, Tunstall captures first win over Dan River since 2007

DRY FORK — Less then 24 hours prior to their matchup against the Dan River Wildcats, the Tunstall Trojans suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Hargrave Tigers.
But from the time of the loss to their game versus Dan River on Friday night, the Trojans found their ways and turned their luck around.
D’Dric Rodgers' 27-point performance, along with the Trojans' 14 steals helped paved the way for Tunstall’s 67-58 victory over the Wildcats in front of a sell-out crowd. The victory is viewed as a historic one for their program. It marked Tunstall's first win over the Wildcats since 2007, snapping a 14-year drought over the county foe.
“It means a lot. It’s been a long time since we beat them,” said Rodgers, smiling as he reflected on the victory. “It feels good to go out there and win.”
Utilizing a hard, defensive press, the Trojans managed to get 11 of their 14 overall steals in the first half. Individually, Rodgers led the team with five steals. Sophomore Ashton Hammock followed close behind with five. Fellow sophomore Bricen Poole accumulated four of his own.
"We don’t have a lot of size out there,” said Rodgers. “We like to press and be aggressive to get all the steals that we can get,"
That’s how they got most of their points, he said.
“We got a bunch of blitz packages," said Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison. "Whatever the other coach does, we have a counter for it.
“It all comes in pressure. Pressure defense is our identity. That's who we are. Everything goes back when it comes to Tunstall. It goes back to our full court press and our quarter court presses, and then our half court blitz’s. We probably have more defensive blitz packages than we have offensive plays. That’s how important it is to us. That’s our identity.”
Tunstall’s full court press played a tremendous part early in the first half when they ended the first on a 9-2 run, giving the Trojans a 15-13 going into the second quarter.
Dan River struggled when it came free-throw shooting in the second quarter. The Wildcats went 3-12 at the charity stripe, and Tunstall made sure to take care of it. The Trojans went on a 13-5 run near at the end of the first half. They saw their lead expand into double-digits when Poole made back-to-back 3s on two separate Tunstall possessions to make it a 31-18 Tunstall lead.
With less than 90 seconds left in the third, Dan River’s Darius Dickerson drained a 3-pointer that cut Tunstall’s lead to 40-36. But in the last minute of the third, Rodgers secured three layups in the paint with the help of his teammates that helped expand their lead to 48-38.
Tunstall’s Aiden Terry led the team with six rebounds. Terry also was the second highest scorer for the Trojans with 11. Poole, Jailyn Edmonds, and Nick Hammock each contributed with eight points.
Dickerson led the Wildcats with 21 points. Jalil Deshazor had 13 to end his night. Damari Glass and Shamar Ferguson each scored six.
The Trojans will be back in action Tuesday night when they travel to Gretna for their first road game of the season.
Dan River will return home on Tuesday, as they’ll face the Martinsville Bulldogs. Both games are non-district matchups and game times are 7 p.m.