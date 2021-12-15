Breaking losing streak, GW cruises to 63-30 win

It's no secret that runs can either make or break a team’s performance on the court.

With the way the George Washington Eagles played on Tuesday night, they were able to break the ice of their losing streak and brought the heat against the Magna Vista Warriors, cruising to a 63-30 for GW’s first win of the season and in Piedmont District play.

“It feels great to break the ice and get the win in our building,” said Eagles senior forward Xavier Walters, who led with a game-high of 15 points. His fellow teammate, senior guard Donovan Howard, followed up saying, “It feels great to win, especially here at home in front of the fans. They wanted us to win, so we gave them one.”

Howard was the second highest Eagle with 12 points.

“It's big. I told the guys that they needed to see a victory so they know they are a winning team,” said Eagles head coach Jermaine Parker. “I always tell them ‘Even when we lost games, you learn lessons from it’ and it was defensive wise for us."

Using a pair of key runs in the first and third quarter, the Eagles were able to put the game out of reach form the Warriors. After Howard’s steal and breakaway layup pushed GW’s lead to 9-3, Magna Vista called a timeout just under five minutes left in the first; hoping to slow down the Eagles momentum.

The Eagles picked up where they left off, closing out the remainder of the first on a 11-0 run, highlighted by Jakobe Dixion’s corner three and back-to-back layups from Howard to help push GW’s lead to 21-3 after the first.

Coming out the half with a 21-point lead, the Eagles showed no mercy of slowing down their ways on both ends of the ball. GW took advantage of the Warriors' missed layups and second-chance shots in the paint, boxing out Magna Vista heavily for defensive rebounds.

GW’s hardball defense held the Warriors to just one point for the entirety of the third. Magna Vista’s Nicholas Bokman scored their lone point at the charity stripe on his second attempt with under six minutes left. Magna Vista struggled tremendously with free-throw shooting, going 1-8 in the quarter and 8-20 overall. The Eagles outscored Magna Vista 13-1 and closed out the third leading 52-19.

“It was huge," said Howard when talking about holding the Warriors to their lone point. "We work on defense all week, because our defense wasn’t good the first three games. We can score, but we need defense.”

Magna Vista put up a fight in the second. GW led 31-10 with a little over three minutes left before the break, but the Warriors put a small dent in their deficit when sophomore guard Jaken Ford drained a 3 and senior guard Tyler Johnson secured two free throws and a layup, cutting the lead to 31-17.

Following a GW timeout, Eagles senior forward Monsel Hamlett and Jermeh Fuller drilled 3s of their own on the next two Eagles possessions, expanding their lead and to close out the break at 37-18.

Riding high on the victory, the Eagles see this win as a building block of momentum heading into Thursday’s game against Martinsville, a storied rivalry that brings out the best of both squads.

“It’s huge for the guys. I told the guys, ‘You can't get comfortable going into it,'" said Parker of Thursday's matchup. “So, we have to go out and practice more to prepare for Thursday. Hopefully we can come out with a victory. We know Martinsville is going to bring their game too."