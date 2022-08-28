Building off last season, Trojans push forward into new year

Going into his fourth season as head coach of the Tunstall Trojans, Randy Hunsicker wants to build from the foundation his team created from last season.

“I think we have more people that played last year,” Hunsicker said when comparing this year’s squad to last year’s team. “We played 21 freshmen and sophomore last year. So, those people got to grow. A lot of them were not experienced last year, so I’m hoping for better things this year. We were doing a lot of teaching last year.

“We are building off from the culture that we have and from the drills we have,” Hunsicker said. “It is building off the culture. We have a lot of these kids who came here and worked hard this summer. And they are ready to put last season behind them.”

Tunstall finished last year with a 2-7 record, with wins coming from their county counterparts Dan River and Gretna.

Making an impact

Trojans senior quarterback Evan Burnette will return after his season was cut short last year.

Burnette went down with an injury against Staunton River in week three, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

When discussing his rehab, he was “taking it one day at a time, just trying to get better,” Burnette said.

“I feel better and feel good about this season,” Burnette said. “The team is looking good, and we expect this to be a big year for us. This year, we have faster and bigger guys,” Burnette added.

Burnette made an impact for the Trojans in the span he played. Overall, he went 21-39 with 288 passing yards, including a performance in the season opener against Dan River, where he went 8-16 with 188 yards.

According to Hunsicker, Burnette’s presence on the gridiron feeds off onto his fellow teammates.

“I think having someone that is experienced as he [Burnette] is, it’s a common influence in the huddle,” Hunsicker said, “He knows exactly where everything needs to go and where people need to go. It’s almost like having another coach out there, which makes everything calmer in the huddle. Sometimes, when you have other people out there, it gets a little hectic when they are not taking control of the huddle like that.”

Juniors Bricen Poole and Ryan Jones will serve as the one-two punch in the Trojans backfield. Poole capped off last year with 538 rushing yards on 123 carries while notching five rushing touchdowns. Poole was also a major contributor to Tunstall’s receiving core, reeling in 162 receiving yards.

Jones rushed for 188 yards with 42 carries last season with four rushing touchdowns. Like Poole, Jones also saw some action as a wide receiver, totaling 50 receiving yards on nine passes.

“I expect to play them more in the huddle together. The biggest thing we didn’t do last year was blocking for each other,” Hunsicker said of Poole and Jones. “I’ve seen this summer that they are working together more and keeping each other accountable. They want to be on the field together, so I think that’s going to make our team a lot better.”

In addition to Poole and Jones, junior Ashton Hammock will be another player to watch. In his first year of varsity football, Hammock racked up 126 receiving yards on 10 passes.

Hunsicker said Ryan Yancey, Nash Glasscock, Kaden Brower and Spencer McGregor will round out the Trojans receiving options.

Other side of the ball

This off-season, Tunstall has made changes to better their defense.

“We got coach [Charles] Fulcher in charge of the defense. We are trying to make it simpler,” Hunsicker said. “We want them to get to the ball quicker and we don’t want to them to think as much. We want them to be aggressive and fast and that’s what we’ve been working on this year.”

Improvement

Regardless how a team performs year to year, there is always one aspect that each team tries to improve. Hunsicker didn’t hesitate to specify the focus for the Trojans.

“I circled it right away with special teams. I went and I did some things online to make our special teams better, because there was a couple games that costed us,” Hunsicker said. “A big kickoff returns and not getting the blocks when we needed on a punt return. We’ve been working all summer with the special teams.”

Tunstall started the 2022 season on the road at Dan River on Friday. Tunstall’s home opener will be Sept. 2 against Chatham.