Bulldogs blow away Tornadoes 71-49

Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team blew away the Tornadoes 71-49 in a yearly homecoming rivalry.

The game saw a back and forth first quarter, which ended with the Bulldogs up 14-12. They would extend their lead to 14 points, before a late Timberlake run that cut it down to six, with a 34-28 score at the half.

The Bulldogs' defense began to disrupt the Tornadoes' attack in the third as they took command of the game with a 20-8 run. The fourth quarter started with WCA up 54-37, and at one point they were up by 28. The final score was 71-49 in favor of WCA.

Isaac von Eime led the Bulldogs with the best game of his career, having 23 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and 7 steals, while also hitting a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc. Josh Lewis had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Salmon continued his hot shooting, connecting on three 3-pointers and scoring 11 total points. Tyler Hughes cashed in with seven points and seven rebounds, Keeley Bettendorf had four points and six rebounds, and Coy Hamlett and Blake Barber chipped in two points each for the Bulldogs.

The varsity boys are now 9-4 and have clinched the Virginia Association of Christian Southeast District with a 5-0 record for the third straight season.

WCA will face Carlisle School at at 7 p.m. Tuesday home on Tuesday.