Bulldogs cruise past Dan River 47-36

Martinsville’s Caira Valentine scored a game-high 19 points, Zaniyah Moyer knocked down five, 3-pointers and the Bulldogs cruised past Dan River 47-36 in non-district action Thursday evening.

Valentine did most of her damage in the first and third quarters, scoring seven points in each frame to help her to her final total. She knocked down a 3-pointer in each of those frames to help Martinsville (6-12) to the victory.

Meanwhile, Moyer knocked down a 3 in the first, second and third quarters to finish with 15 points.

The two sides played a tight game from the start with Martinsville outscoring Dan River 12-11 in the opening frame. Valentine paced the Bulldogs in the frame with seven points while Moyer finished with three.

Dan River (10-6) was led in the first by junior Alicea Farmer who finished with four points while junior India Edmunds finished close behind with three.

The two sides played a low-scoring second quarter with the Bulldogs outscoring the Wildcats 8-6 to take a 20-17 edge into the break. Makayla Warren paced Martinsville with four points in the frame while Moyer checked in with three.

Edmunds paced the Wildcats in the second quarter with three.

The tight rope affair continued in the third quarter with Martinsville outscoring Dan River 16-12. Valentine led the way with seven in the third while Moyer finished close behind with five.

On the other end, Farmer and Edmunds each led the Wildcats with three in the third.

Martinsville closed things out in the fourth, outscoring Dan River 10-7 in the frame. Valentine added four in the final frame while Fonshay Moyer chipped in with three.

Farmer paced Dan River with five in the final frame while Jasmyn Noble chipped in with two.

The Wildcats were set to return to action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Altavista for senior night.