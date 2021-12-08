Bulldogs cruise to victory over Wildcats

RINGGOLD — It's been 651 days since the Martinsville Bulldogs program was victorious.

Last Friday, the Bulldogs fell on the road to Northside 48-56, playing their first game in 21 months due to Martinsville High School opting out of sports for the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 circumstances.

On Tuesday night, just their second game into the season, the Bulldogs (1-1) found their way back into the win column, cruising to a 69-50 win over the Dan River Wildcats (1-2) in a non-district matchup.

“You have a lot of athletes out there and I thought we played well,” said Martinsville Bulldogs head coach Jeff Adkins. “It's only our second game, and being off a year, these kids are starting to come around. I just like our effort and that’s the key. I’m pleased with that. We got a lot to work on, but at the same time, we will take the win.”