Bulldogs fall to Cavaliers 82-66

The Westover Christian Academy Bulldogs feel 82-66 to Chatham on Thursday in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.

The Chatham Cavaliers came out the gate red hot from behind the arc — 15 made three-pointers as a team — behind Johnavon Coles who hit four of his 7 three-pointers in the first quarter, Coles scored 41 points on the night and was unstoppable.

WCA was in a hole 27-17 quickly. The Bulldogs abandoned the 2-3 defense and played man-to-man the rest of the game.

The Bulldogs would not go away quietly outpacing the Cavaliers in the second period 21-19. Josh Lewis had 15 of his 26 points in the second quarter helping WCA cut the lead to 8 at 38-46 at the half. Aaron Salmon had five of his seven in the first quarter and Isaac Von Eime had eight of his 19 in the first half. Isaac distributed 5 assists.

Chatham pulled away from Westover Christian Academy in the third holding the Bulldogs to just 10 points while scoring 18 themselves.

The Bulldogs were running out of gas from the effects of playing three straight days. WCA trailed by 16 to start the fourth, down 48-65. WCA did some substituting and with some fresh players and good effort cut the lead down as low as six, with Lewis scoring nine points and Tyler Hughes hitting four points off layups and finished with 12 points. Isaac Von Eime added in five more to finish with 19 points before Chatham put the Bulldogs away with a final score of 82-66.

WCA is now 5-5 and plays Tuesday at SWVHA at 7:45 p.m.