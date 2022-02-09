Bulldogs holds down Trojans

DRY FORK – The cliché of defense winning games proved to be true for the Martinsville Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Seven seconds on the clock separated the Bulldogs from an upset win over the Tunstall Trojans. As Tunstall inbounded the ball from the other end, they quickly moved the ball down the court, trying to find open space to get a shot off to go for the win.

With three seconds left, the Trojans managed to get a shot off. Fans of both teams were standing up in anticipation of the outcome. The ball hit off the backboard before taking a bounce off the rim. As the ball fell onto the court with the clock showing zeros, the Bulldogs bench stormed the court, celebrating in the 53-52 victory that snapped the Trojans' nine game winning streak, giving Tunstall their first lost since Dec. 28.

Tunstall’s loss against Martinsville marks their first defeat in Piedmont District play. The Trojans won 10 district games prior to Tuesday.

“I didn’t know they were undefeated. We’ve been struggling, but we have been in every game,” said Martinsville head coach Jeff Adkins. “Tonight, we learned how to win. We had a great practice last night and I told the kids, ‘We are turning our season around’. We lost to Graham (North Carolina) on Saturday and after the game, we had a nice talk and I said ‘Our season starts right now’ and they took it to heart. We had a great practice on Monday, had a game plan, and they played great.”

Six different lead changes happened over the course of the final frame. Trailing 41-39 with 6:36 left, Jailyn Edwards and D’dric Rogers both made layups to make it a 43-41 Tunstall lead. After Martinsville called time out, Bulldogs shooting forward Keyshawn Kirby responded with a layup of his own to tie it at 43.

Minutes later, Tunstall's Bricen Poole made one of his free throws and drained a mid-range jumper to give some separation to Tunstall’s lead at 46-43 with 3:13 remaining. Long would bring it to a one possession game on a floater before another timeout was called.

With 1:20 left, Trojans center Jamarcus Brown secured a fanatic "and one" dunk over a Bulldogs player for a 49-48 Tunstall lead. The lead would be short lived, as Martinsville’s Tyrell Dillard drained a three-pointer and Kirby sank the layup to make it a 53-49 Tunstall lead.

Tunstall did not give up on their efforts. With 10 ticks left, Rogers drained a contested three pointer to pull the Trojans within one.

"It feels great. People didn’t think we was going to win,” said Bulldogs senior shooting forward Jaylan Long. “It was a big crowd and a big game. We knew we had to come in and turn it around off of a loss, and just came in and won.”

Long would lead Martinsville in scoring with 20 points, 12 of those point came off of three’s

“They [Tunstall] had a lot of fight,” said Long. “Coach [Atkins] was in the huddle and he just told us, ‘Keep being calm, keep playing defense, and keep up with what we are doing. Don’t worry about the score’ and we just did that.”

Coming out of the first half, trailing 30-28, Poole would tie the game before the Bulldogs went on to score six points over the course of two minutes. Bulldogs led 39-37 after the third.

The Trojans would find some success in the second quarter. After being held down to a 17-9 deficit in the first, Tunstall would open the second on a 8-0 run that would tie the game at 17 each, forcing Martinsville to use one of their timeouts. The second quarter seemed to be as if a boxing match was taking place, as there were five lead changes and four ties over the course of six minutes.

Other scorers for Martinsville include Dillard, who rounded out with 12 points, and senior shooting guard Spencer Jones, who finished with 10.

Brown led the Trojans with 16 points while Rogers was the second highest with 13. Poole would end his night with 11.

Tunstall will end their regular season on Thursday, taking a short road trip to GW-Danville to take on the Eagles.

Bulldogs will look to carry the momentum back at home, when they take on the Dan River Wildcats on Thursday night. Both games are at 7 p.m.