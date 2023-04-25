CHATHAM — Freshman Caleb Cassell got the job done for the Chatham Cavaliers in the bottom of the seventh Monday evening.

Tied at two with one out, Cassell came to bat facing a fresh, Warriors arm, looking to bring home senior Kennen Lewis from third. Cassell swung at the first pitch he saw, sending it into left field. His sacrifice fly was deep enough to score Lewis, sending the Cavaliers to a 3-2 walk-off victory over Magna Vista.

The Cavs’ led off the bottom seventh with a junior Zander Cornell walk, with fellow junior Alex Van Pelt following up with a sacrifice bunt to the Warriors pitcher to advance Cornell to second as the tying run.

Senior Kendell Sanders pitch ran for Cornell following the sacrifice out.

In a 2-2 count, Lewis tipled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Sanders to tie the game at two with one out.

Not only did Lewis produce at plate, but also had a successful outing on the mound. Lewis struck out 12 in six innings pitched, while allowing two runs on four hits. Junior Alex Van Pelt came in to pitch in the seventh. Van Pelt struck out two in his lone inning in relief.

Following three scoreless innings, Magna Vista broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth on a Caleb Denton RBI single to centerfield, scoring Simeon More from third to give them the lead with two outs.

Moore got on base via hit by pitch and would advance to second and third on a steal and passed ball during Denton’s at-bat.

Despite the loss, Denton went 6.1 innings, giving up just two and struck out six.

The Warriors jumped onto the board in the top of the first. Preston Davis sent a line drive to right field for an RBI single, scoring Moore from second with one out. Chatham got out of the jam by throwing out a Warriors base runner at second and ending the top half with a strikeout.

Chatham responded in the bottom half of the first with a run of their own. Senior Carrington Aaron scored on a wild pitch during Lewis’s appearance. Aaron originally reached on a hit by pitch, and later advanced to third on a Van Pelt single.

Chatham travels to Ringgold for an in-county rivalry on Wednesday, taking on the Dan River Wildcats.

Magna Vista returns to Piedmont District action on Wednesday, playing host to George Washington High School.

First pitch for both games is set at 5 p.m.