Cavaliers fall to Warriors 54-51

Chatham seniors Nysheia Miller and Quanadra Tunstall continued their double-digit ways against Magna Vista, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers couldn’t get a last-second shot to fall, and the Warriors escaped with a 54-51 victory Monday night.

Miller scored a game-high 18 points and Tunstall recorded her third consecutive double-double, racking up 14 points and 12 rebounds. Miller added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to polish off her impressive performance.

Chatham (2-2) outscored Magna Vista 30-26 in the second half. Miller played an instrumental role in the Cavaliers’ big second half, knocking down 13 of her 18 points in the third and fourth quarters. Tunstall turned in a strong second-half performance as well, recording nine of her 14 points in the closing periods.

Freshman Delaney Haymore turned in another impressive performance against the Warriors, scoring nine points while pulling down five rebounds. Haymore played a big role for the Cavs in the second half, scoring four of her five in the third quarter. Junior Trinity Brooks chipped in with eight points and three steals.