 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cavaliers fall to Warriors 54-51
0 Comments
MAGNA VISTA 54, CHATHAM 51

Cavaliers fall to Warriors 54-51

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chatham seniors Nysheia Miller and Quanadra Tunstall continued their double-digit ways against Magna Vista, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers couldn’t get a last-second shot to fall, and the Warriors escaped with a 54-51 victory Monday night.

Miller scored a game-high 18 points and Tunstall recorded her third consecutive double-double, racking up 14 points and 12 rebounds. Miller added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to polish off her impressive performance.

Chatham (2-2) outscored Magna Vista 30-26 in the second half. Miller played an instrumental role in the Cavaliers’ big second half, knocking down 13 of her 18 points in the third and fourth quarters. Tunstall turned in a strong second-half performance as well, recording nine of her 14 points in the closing periods.

Freshman Delaney Haymore turned in another impressive performance against the Warriors, scoring nine points while pulling down five rebounds. Haymore played a big role for the Cavs in the second half, scoring four of her five in the third quarter. Junior Trinity Brooks chipped in with eight points and three steals.

Magna Vista (3-0) was led by senior Ta’nashia Hairston, who finished with 13 points. Hairston knocked down a pair of first-half 3-pointers that helped the Warriors to a 28-21 lead at the half.

Freshman Mya Moyer finished with eight while freshman Miranda Reynolds and sophomore Daishuandria Giggetts each finished with seven.

— Davin Wilson

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wildcats defeat Cougars in season opener
High School

Wildcats defeat Cougars in season opener

  • Updated

A pair of key runs in the first and third quarter from the Wildcats, along with their strong defensive efforts off the boards, helped pushed past the Patrick County Cougars, 63-46 in a non-conference matchup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert