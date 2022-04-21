Cavaliers rally in 2-1 win over Dan River

CHATHAM — Chatham freshman Delaney Haymore scored a pair of second-half goals to help the Cavaliers rally for a 2-1 win over Dan River in the Dogwood District opener for both teams Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first half, Dan River (5-1, 0-1 Dogwood) got on the board first when senior Kathryn Saunders buried home a shot to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

While a bit deflated, Chatham (5-1, 1-0) knew it had to fight back and the Cavaliers did just that, tying the game on Haymore’s penalty kick minutes later.

“I knew it had to go in because we were down by one and it just all came together from there,” Haymore said.

Sophomore Carys Johnson credited Haymore’s equalizer as the fuel to the fire.

“That was a really big game changer for us,” she said. ‘After we scored that, our confidence picked up and there was a change in energy. There were smiles on our faces, we were having fun, we weren’t yelling at each other that much.”

Freshman Ava Norris added, “It was amazing to see the teamwork from that point and to see how we were playing. It was great.”

Not long after Haymore’s equalizer, Johnson found Haymore with a pass over the top and Haymore finished off her attempt for the eventual game-winning goal.

“What I was trying to do was play it over the top but I wasn’t quite confident because my crosses aren’t always that consistent,” Johnson said laughing. “So, I was trying really hard to put everything I had into that and it was a pretty good kick. I was just praying she would move, praying it would go in and eventually it did.”

Haymore led the Cavaliers with a pair of goals.

“I mean I knew we had to turn up the pace after Kat scored and we just went out, kept shooting and we got them, there’s really nothing else,” Haymore said laughing. “Carys had the assist and you could feel the shift in momentum from that point.”

The comeback was impressive given Chatham’s dampened spirits after Saunders broke the deadlock at the start of the second half.

“After Kat scored, our heads just dropped, we felt that shame and we knew we had to pick up the pace and keep it going,” Johnson said.

That’s exactly what the ‘Cavs did.

“We just kept pushing, we kept going,” Johnson said. “From the first touch after our first goal, there was this huge shift in momentum and energy and we picked up the pace a lot, started moving the ball better and it just really worked out for us in the end.”

Norris agreed with Johnson and added, “We tried as hard as we could. Especially in the midfield. You could really tell we wanted it.”

Chatham returns to action Friday when it travels for a Dogwood road matchup against Nelson County at 5:30 p.m.

Dan River takes the pitch again on Friday when it hosts Appomattox County in Dogwood action at 5:30 p.m.