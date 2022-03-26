Cavaliers start district play with 8-2 win over Nelson County

Chatham senior Dawson Newell slugged a two-run home run, sophomore Zander Cornell smacked three hits, sophomore Alex Van Pelt threw five innings of two-hit ball and the Cavaliers opened Dogwood District play with an 8-2 win over Nelson County on Friday night.

With Chatham (2-2, 1-0 Dogwood) up 5-1, Newell smacked a two-run shot to right field that scored Cornell and gave the Cavaliers a six-run cushion late in the game. Four batters later, junior Carrington Aaron dropped a bunt single back to third that plated junior Kendell Sanders and gave the ‘Cavs an 8-1 lead heading into the bottom half of the sixth.

The frame wasn’t the only big inning for Chatham as it scored a pair of runs in the second and fourth to build a five-run cushion midway through.

A Nelson County error to start the second allowed junior Jake Moore to reach second and Cornell moved him to third with his bunt single back to the pitcher. Moore got the Cavaliers on the board when he came home on a wild pitch and sophomore Kennen Lewis doubled down on the ‘Cavs’ lead with his base knock to left that scored Cornell.

Van Pelt sat down five in a row and Chatham backed up his efforts with another pair of runs in the fourth for a four-run cushion. Moore reached on a single to center to start the inning and Cornell kept the momentum alive with his single to left. Newell followed with an RBI groundout that gave the Cavaliers a three-run lead and Lewis pushed the ‘Cavs’ advantage to 4-0 with his single to left that scored Cornell.

Chatham took a 5-0 lead in the fifth when Aaron scored on a Nelson County throwing error on senior Henry Hurt’s bunt to third.

Despite facing a five-run deficit, the Governors kept fighting and got a run back in the fifth to pull within 5-1. However, the Cavaliers exploded for the three-run fifth that helped them take a seven-run cushion into the final frames.

Nelson County rounded out the scoring in the sixth on Michael Fitzgerald’s RBI sacrifice fly to center.

Cornell turned in a 3-for-4 performance at the plate while Lewis drove in a pair of runs on two hits. Moore pitched in with two hits and Aaron drove in a run for the Cavaliers.

Van Pelt was dominant on the mound, scattering two hits and a lone run while striking out five in five innings pitched. Sophomore Cody Walden closed out the game, pitching 1.2 innings of one-hit, shutout ball in relief. Altogether, Van Pelt, Moore and Walden combined for a four-hitter.

Blayze McGarry led Nelson County with a pair of hits while Fitzgerald and Marshall Garrison each drove in runs for the Governors.

Chatham returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Appomattox County in a crucial Dogwood District matchup at 6 p.m.