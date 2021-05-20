Cavaliers take down county rival Gretna

CHATHAM —Chatham Cavaliers junior Alyssa Terry took one for the team at the dish.
With the bases loaded with two away, Terry looked to bring in fellow junior Abigail Owen at third, who led off the bottom sixth on a walk. Instead, Terry took an inside pitch that hit her left side. The hit by pitch brought in the go-head run and from there, freshman pitcher Trinity Custer sat down the next three Hawks to give Chatham (2-4, 2-4) a 3-2 victory over Dogwood District and county rival Gretna (1-5, 1-5)
“It felt good,” Terry said, when talking about getting hit by the pitch. “I'm glad we were able to hold them [Gretna] off. I didn't expect to get hit by pitch. I was just trying to get on the bag whichever way I could.”
Chatham’s Alexandra Gauldin and Anna Whitlow both singled in the inning following Owen’s walk.
Custer provided the Cavaliers with tremendous pitching support. Custer went the distance, going seven innings and striking out nine Hawks in the process. She allowed four hits on three walks while only giving one earned run.
Custer said the she credited her performance from the game plan she and Chatham head coach Alexandria Ried set up. Custer’s high rising fastball and a mix off-speed pitches played a crucial role in her outing.
Chatham tied the game at two apiece in the bottom fifth with two outs. Second baseman Madison Rogers tripled to left center to give the Cavaliers some leverage. Left fielder Abigail Tiffany came in clutch with a base hit that dropped in front of the Hawks center fielder, which was enough for Rogers to come across the plate.
Gretna’s scored their only two runs in the top of the third. Designated hitter Katherine Hagood led off the inning with a walk and shortstop Jailyn East got on base via error. With the runners at first and second with one away, senior catcher Evy Rigney got a hold of a pitch the sent the ball over the Cavaliers’ center fielders head and into the left center gap, scoring Hagood and East.
The Hawks had the opportunity to take the lead in the top of the sixth. Freshman Mallory Dalton singled in the leadoff spot and Hailey Walker doubled to left center to put the Hawks in scoring position, runners on first and third. However, Custer had other plans in mind.
Custer was able to strike out the next two Hawks, both going down swinging, to end the inning.
Chatham ends their three-game skid and looks to build on their success at home versus Dan River at 6 p.m. Friday. Gretna will look to get back in the win column and end their six-game losing streak versus William Campbell on the road at 5 p.m. Friday.