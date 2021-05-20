Cavaliers take down county rival Gretna

CHATHAM —Chatham Cavaliers junior Alyssa Terry took one for the team at the dish.

With the bases loaded with two away, Terry looked to bring in fellow junior Abigail Owen at third, who led off the bottom sixth on a walk. Instead, Terry took an inside pitch that hit her left side. The hit by pitch brought in the go-head run and from there, freshman pitcher Trinity Custer sat down the next three Hawks to give Chatham (2-4, 2-4) a 3-2 victory over Dogwood District and county rival Gretna (1-5, 1-5)

“It felt good,” Terry said, when talking about getting hit by the pitch. “I'm glad we were able to hold them [Gretna] off. I didn't expect to get hit by pitch. I was just trying to get on the bag whichever way I could.”

Chatham’s Alexandra Gauldin and Anna Whitlow both singled in the inning following Owen’s walk.

Custer provided the Cavaliers with tremendous pitching support. Custer went the distance, going seven innings and striking out nine Hawks in the process. She allowed four hits on three walks while only giving one earned run.

Custer said the she credited her performance from the game plan she and Chatham head coach Alexandria Ried set up. Custer’s high rising fastball and a mix off-speed pitches played a crucial role in her outing.