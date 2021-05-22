Cavaliers top Wildcats in blowout

Chatham had started another rally the previous inning to widened their lead. Following Moore’s single that went off the pitching rubber, and a Dan River error that advanced Moore to third, Lancaster sent a shot over the Wildcats’ right fielder’s head, resulting in an RBI double to make it 6-2. Lewis scored later in the inning on an error for a 7-2 lead by the Cavaliers.

Top of the fourth, with runners at first and third, Aaron was able to score junior Stephan Hendricks, who pitch ran for Satterfield to lead off the inning, on the sac-fly RBI from third. Arnold sent a ball off the left field wall to score Moore. Moore got on base via a single following Aaron’s at bat. Hurt, with two outs, got on base by a Wildcat error. The error allowed Arnold to score, making it a 5-0 Chatham lead.

Dan River managed to get on the board in the bottom fifth. Freshman Dylan Howerton led off the inning on a walk and senior Alex Abercrombie singled to put Dan River in scoring position. Fellow senior Alex Alderson got singled to juice the bases with no outs. Sophomore Ricky Edwards produced the sac-fly RBI and junior Mark Allen Porter grounded out to let Abercrombie score, giving the Wildcats their only runs of the game.