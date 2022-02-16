Cavs blowout Wildcats as Miller reaches 1,000-point milestone

Heading into Tuesday night’s Dogwood District matchup between the Chatham Cavaliers and Dan River Wildcats, Cavaliers senior Nysheia Miller was 17 points away from reaching 1,000 career points, a feat that dreamed by many.

With the Cavs up 24-4 with 2:23 remaining in the first half, Miller drained a three pointer to give Chatham a 23-point lead, but most importantly, clinched her 1,000 career points. Immediately after her shot, Miller was surrounded by fellow teammates in celebration and time was called to present her with a basketball, commemorating the feat.

“I didn’t know how far I was,” said Miller, when discussing if she knew how close she was to reaching the mark.

When Miller drained her three pointers, one of the first players to hug and to help celebrate the accomplishment was senior Quanadra Tunstall, who reached the 1,000-point mark herself a week prior.

“It’s my family so, it’s a lot of excitement around with it,” said Tunstall, talking about Miller’s achievement from a teammate perspective. “I wanted her to get it. That was my main focus coming into the game was to get her 1,000 points and to get it out of the way.”

“I can remember Quanadra and Nysheia walking into the gym for the first time and, just thinking back on the growth that I've watched from on the basketball court is truly and blessing,” said Cavaliers head coach Lauren French, when reflecting on Miller’s and Tunstall’s journey through the program.

French added, “I was thinking about it the other day, Quanadra and Nysheia are two of the best girls' basketball players in this area. But it’s no competition between the two. When Quanadra got her 1,000 points the other night. Nysheia was just as excited for her and tonight, when Nysheia got hers, Quanadra was just as excited for her. It’s a beautiful thing to have to that and it’s a beautiful thing to have two players who are cheering each other on just as much as themselves.”

Miller would go on to finish with 22 points. Miller’s efforts, along with a 28-point performance from Tunstall, launched the Cavs past the Wildcats for the 63-33 blowout victory on Chatham’s senior night.

Chatham wasted no time getting out to a sizable lead. The Cavaliers went on a 17-1 run throughout the entire first quarter, with Miller being responsible for 13 of those points alone.

The Cavaliers kept on taking advantage of the Wildcats' defensive misfortunes and missed layups, dropping another 17 points in the second as a team. The Cavs' efforts on defense suppressed the Wildcats to just nine points in the first half. Chatham finished the third quarter leading 49-33 going into the final frame.

Tunstall and Miller were the highest scorers on the Cavs. Despite the loss, Alicea Farmer finished with a double-double, leading a team high of 16 points and notched 10 rebounds. Jade Marable followed behind Farmer with seven of her own. India Edmunds led the Wildcats with 11 rebounds

Chatham and Dan River were set to face each other Wednesday night for a makeup game. It will be the final game of the regular season for both teams.