Cavs down Nelson County in regional quarterfinals

CHATHAM — In part of their mission to capture another regional title, the Chatham Cavaliers had to face a familiar foe Tuesday night.

The No.1 seed Cavaliers (13-0) had swept the Nelson County Governors twice as part of their Dogwood District only schedule, but Chatham made their third go-around with No.8 seed Nelson County special, defeating them 7-3 in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chatham didn’t waste time to make their presence known. In the bottom of the first, sophomore Jake Moore singled with one out and senior Matt Arnold got on and advanced to second on an error by the Governors' left fielder. Moore and Arnold were set up in scoring position for senior and clean-up hitter Christian Lancaster. Lancaster belted a three-run home run high and over Chatham’s scoreboard in right field to put the Cavs up 3-0.

The Cavaliers continued to add onto their lead in the bottom fourth. With one out and bases loaded, Arnold smacked a two-run RBI double into the right centerfield gap that brought home senior Dixion Erwin and sophomore Carrington Aaron. Erwin was walked and Aaron got on base with an infield single. Moore helped load the bases after he reached first on a Nelson County error. Arnold would get another RBI in the bottom of the sixth. Arnold singled to bring home Moore for a commanding 7-0 lead.