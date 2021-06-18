Chatham blows out Highlanders in semis, will play for regional title Saturday

CHATHAM — The Cavaliers got knocked around early on but were to comeback and put the hurt on the Glenvar Highlanders
A pair of back-to-back five-run innings helped the Cavaliers (13-0) cruise to an 13-3 victory over the Glenvar Highlanders in the Region 2C semifinals. The game was called after five innings via mercy rule.
Down 3-0 going into the bottom third, Cavaliers shortstop Carrington Aaron led off by reaching first on an error by the Highlanders shortstop. One out later, senior and Hampden-Sydney commit Matt Arnold cracked a double down the left field line to score Aaron to make it a 3-1 deficit. Senior Christian Lancaster singled to right field and Henry Hurt placed down a bunt single toward Highlanders starting pitcher Cam Wiley to load the bases, setting up Cavs’ catcher Cam Satterfield for the chance to tack on more.
Satterfield took full advantage of the situation presented. Satterfield’s single brought in one Cavalier run to make it a one-run, 3-2 ballgame. With bases juiced once again, freshman Alex Van Pelt remained patient at the plate, working up a full count before launching a blazing single, deep along the right field line, bringing in Lancaster and Hurt to take a 4-3 Chatham lead.
Stephen Hendricks, who pitch ran for Satterfield, came home from third on a passed ball to put a gap in Chatham’s lead, going up 5-3 with one out. Hendricks would pitch run for Satterfield for all three of his on-base appearances and came across home in all three opportunities.
Satterfield continued to showcase his performance at the plate the following inning, and it was a déjà vu situation for him. Satterfield came up to the plate with bases loaded and one out, hoping for another successful result. Satterfield launched the ball high and deep into right field territory. However, the ball would come up a couple of feet short of being sent out. Instead, it bounced off the right field wall for a two-RBI single; expanding the lead to 7-3. Hurt, who singled prior to Satterfield’s at-bat in the bottom fourth, scored on a wild pitch to tack on one more.
Senior Dixion Erwin joined in on Chatham’s scoring fiesta. Erwin found a hole to get himself a two-run RBI single to put the Cavs into double-digit territory.
In the bottom of the fifth, Van Pelt singled in a bases loaded situation, bringing home Arnold, who led off the inning on a double to the left centerfield gap. Thanks to Hendricks' speed, freshman Kennen Lewis beat out an infield throw to let Hendricks secure the mercy rule run to end the game.
Lewis took the bump for the Cavaliers and was deemed as the winning pitcher. Lewis pitched 2.1 innings while giving up three runs on three hits. Lewis walked four and struck out two. Arnold pitched 1.2 innings and gave up one hit and struck out three. Sophomore Jake Moore pitched one inning and struck out one in his brief appearance.
The Cavaliers experienced an oddity that didn’t hold their performance back, but left many parents and fans scratching their heads. In the bottom of the fourth inning, a delay was issued after the umpire crew determined the sun was too bright for playing conditions. The Glenvar shortstop complained about the brightness being in his line of sight, prompting the delay.