Chatham blows out Highlanders in semis, will play for regional title Saturday

Satterfield continued to showcase his performance at the plate the following inning, and it was a déjà vu situation for him. Satterfield came up to the plate with bases loaded and one out, hoping for another successful result. Satterfield launched the ball high and deep into right field territory. However, the ball would come up a couple of feet short of being sent out. Instead, it bounced off the right field wall for a two-RBI single; expanding the lead to 7-3. Hurt, who singled prior to Satterfield’s at-bat in the bottom fourth, scored on a wild pitch to tack on one more.

Senior Dixion Erwin joined in on Chatham’s scoring fiesta. Erwin found a hole to get himself a two-run RBI single to put the Cavs into double-digit territory.

In the bottom of the fifth, Van Pelt singled in a bases loaded situation, bringing home Arnold, who led off the inning on a double to the left centerfield gap. Thanks to Hendricks' speed, freshman Kennen Lewis beat out an infield throw to let Hendricks secure the mercy rule run to end the game.

Lewis took the bump for the Cavaliers and was deemed as the winning pitcher. Lewis pitched 2.1 innings while giving up three runs on three hits. Lewis walked four and struck out two. Arnold pitched 1.2 innings and gave up one hit and struck out three. Sophomore Jake Moore pitched one inning and struck out one in his brief appearance.