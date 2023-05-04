Junior Zander Cornell smacked a go-ahead RBI single that highlighted a two-run bottom of the fifth inning and lifted Chatham to a 3-1 victory over defending Class 2 state champion Appomattox County on Wednesday night.

Always a marquee matchup, the two Dogwood District rivals played to a 1-1 tie up to the bottom of the fifth. That all changed in the fifth as senior Jake Moore gave the Cavaliers a lead-off base runner when he reached on an error on his ground ball to second base and junior Kennen Lewis moved him to second on his infield single to third. Moore and Lewis advanced to second and third, respectively, courtesy of a passed ball and Cornell drilled a single to left field that plated Moore and gave the ‘Cavs a 2-1 lead. Lewis came home seconds later courtesy of an error on junior Alex Van Pelt’s flyball to left to push Chatham’s lead to two.

Van Pelt closed things down from there, retiring the final six batters he faced with three coming on strikeouts to help the Cavaliers to the win.

Van Pelt was stellar in the start, scattering four hits and a single run while striking out 10 in the complete-game performance.

Pitching was the theme as Van Pelt and Alex Caruso went toe-to-toe like a pair of heavyweight fighters. Chatham (11-2, 5-1 Dogwood) landed the first haymaker, scoring a run in its first at-bat to take the early lead. Moore started things off with a double and moved over to third on Lewis’ bunt single to third. Senior Carrington Aaron made sure the Cavaliers didn’t stand on ceremony, bringing Moore around with his double to left that made it 1-0.

Caruso remained calm in the stretch, though, getting three straight outs to get out of the jam relatively unscathed.

Van Pelt thanked his offense’s efforts by striking out the side in the second but Caruso was there to match his efforts, striking out three of the four ‘Cavs he faced in the second.

Chatham found itself in a pickle in the third when Micah Wilson smacked a single to right and Trey Shrock and Nate Dillon worked walks to load the bases with two outs. However, Van Pelt was crucial against the wall, getting a strikeout to end the threat and keep the Cavaliers in front.

Appomattox (9-4, 5-2) refused to be shutout, however, and tied the game in the top of the fourth. Zach Busa got a two-out rally going with his single to right and Evan Carwile knotted the score at 1-1 with his RBI base knock.

Cornell’s RBI single in the fifth proved to be the difference as it jumpstarted a two-run frame that lifted Chatham to the win.

Cornell drove in a game-high two runs for the Cavaliers while Aaron recorded an RBI as well. Lewis led with two hits while Moore, Aaron and Cornell chipped in with a hit apiece.

Carwile recorded the Raiders’ lone RBI.

Caruso turned in a solid start for Appomattox, scattering five hits and three runs while striking out nine in six innings pitched.

Chatham returns to action Friday when it resumes Dogwood play with a road matchup against Gretna at 5:30 p.m.