Chatham captures wild 12-10 win over Bengals

Chatham and Bassett traded five runs in the final frame to cap off a crazy finish but in the end, it was the Cavaliers who ended up on top in Chatham’s wild 12-10 win over the Bengals in non-district action Tuesday night.

Trailing 12-5, senior Trever Barnes got the rally started for Bassett when he smacked an RBI single to center field to pull the Bengals within six. Four batters later, freshman Gauge Hairston made it a five-run game with his run-scoring ground out to second base and junior Jacob Ryan cut Bassett’s deficit to three with his two-run single to right. Senior Hunter Whitlow made it a two-run game when he worked a bases-loaded walk, but junior reliever Carrington Aaron was up to the challenge, inducing a game-ending strikeout to help the Cavaliers to the season sweep.

Chatham (8-4) entered its half of the seventh holding onto a 7-5 lead. Aaron pushed the Cavaliers’ advantage to three with his RBI single to left and senior Cam Satterfield gave the ‘Cavs a four-run advantage when he scored on a throwing error on Aaron’s single. During the same at-bat, junior Jake Moore made it a 10-5 with his run-scoring double and sophomore Alex Van Pelt followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to right that pushed Chatham’s lead to six. Senior Henry Hurt ended the rally when he stole third and scored on a throwing error on the same play.

Bassett (3-11-1) stole the momentum early, scoring a pair of runs in the first courtesy of a Chatham error and junior Jacob Gilbert’s RBI single to take a 2-0 lead into the second. The Bengals didn’t let up from there, scoring another pair of runs in the second on back-to-back run-scoring base knocks from Isaiah Martin and Whitlow for a four-run lead.

The Cavaliers fought back in the third, scoring six runs to steal the momentum. Aaron started the rally with his RBI double to center and Moore cut the ‘Cavs’ deficit in half with his run-scoring single to center. Sophomore Kennen Lewis pulled Chatham within one on his RBI single and Hurt tied the game when he scored on a Bassett miscue. Senior Colby Owen earned an RBI the hard way and gave the Cavaliers their first lead when he was plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded. Aaron rounded out the rally with a bases-loaded walk to give the ‘Cavs a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom half.

Van Pelt gave Chatham a three-run lead with his RBI double in the fourth. Junior Landon Harbour pulled Bassett back within two with his run-scoring single to short that made it a 7-5 contest heading into the final two innings.

Satterfield and Aaron each turned in 3-for-4 performances at the plate while Aaron drove in a game-high three runs for the Cavaliers. Moore and Van Pelt finished with a pair of RBIs apiece while Lewis, Hurt and Moore smacked a pair of hits apiece.

Ryan, Whitlow, Gilbert and Harbour each paced Bassett with three hits while Ryan and Whitlow drove in a pair of runs apiece.

Chatham returns to action Thursday when it hosts Dan River in Dogwood District action at 6 p.m.

Bassett takes the field again Thursday when it travels to Dry Fork for a Piedmont District matchup against Tunstall.