Chatham Cavaliers defeat Raiders for region championship, punch ticket to state tournament

CHATHAM — Clinging to a three-run lead heading into the top of the seventh, sophomore Carrington Aaron headed back to the mound in attempt to secure another Chatham victory.
From there, Aaron transitioned into shutdown mode.
Aaron struck out and grounded out the first two Raiders of the inning, before striking out Appomattox’s Alex Caruso swinging to end it.
With the strikeout, the Cavaliers (15-0) secured the 5-2 victory over Dogwood District rival Appomattox County (8-5) in the Region 2C finals on Saturday night, punching their ticket to the Class 2A State semi-finals. The victory made it the third consecutive year the Cavaliers have won a regional title.
Chatham and Appomattox found themselves locked in a pitcher’s duel the majority of the game. Both teams were able to find quick outs to keep the game at a faster than usual pace. However, it was Chatham that broke the silence of the bats, cooking up a rally in the bottom of the fifth.
Junior Henry Hurt almost led off the inning on a walk in a 3-1 count. But Hurt was issued strike two as he tossed the bat, nearly headed to first. Though it was not the call that he wanted, Hurt came back to the plate and singled. Junior catcher Cam Satterfield doubled into the right field gap that put him and Hurt into scoring position. The double chased the Raiders starting pitcher out of the game.
With no outs, freshman speedster Kennen Lewis bunted just a few feet in front of home plate. Hurt was sent in motion on contact, sliding into home plate head first and giving the Cavs a 1-0 lead. The following at-bat, senior Dixion Erwin was hit in the back by a pitch, loading the bases for the Cavs. With two away, sophomore Jake Moore nailed a single up the middle to bring home two more to make it 3-0. Arnold kept the rally alive by hitting an RBI double over the Raiders’ left fielders head to take a commanding 4-0 lead going into the top of the sixth.
The bats for Appomattox didn’t remain quiet either. In the top of the sixth, with two outs, the Raiders managed to get RBI singles in back-to-back at-bats to cut their deficit in half, putting the pressure on the Cavaliers.
But like it had all season, Chatham found a way to alleviate the pressure. Hurt led off the bottom of the sixth with a base hit, just getting by the Appomattox shortstop. After a groundout pushed Hurt to second, he made his way to third on a wild pitch to put the Cavs into a leverage position. Freshman Alex Van Plet earned his post-season stripes with an RBI single to left field, giving Chatham the insurance run it needed.
Senior Matt Arnold was tabbed as starting pitcher for the Cavaliers. Arnold went 4.2 innings and allowed two hits and struck out five. Aaron pitched the rest in relief, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out four.