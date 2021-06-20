Chatham Cavaliers defeat Raiders for region championship, punch ticket to state tournament

With no outs, freshman speedster Kennen Lewis bunted just a few feet in front of home plate. Hurt was sent in motion on contact, sliding into home plate head first and giving the Cavs a 1-0 lead. The following at-bat, senior Dixion Erwin was hit in the back by a pitch, loading the bases for the Cavs. With two away, sophomore Jake Moore nailed a single up the middle to bring home two more to make it 3-0. Arnold kept the rally alive by hitting an RBI double over the Raiders’ left fielders head to take a commanding 4-0 lead going into the top of the sixth.

The bats for Appomattox didn’t remain quiet either. In the top of the sixth, with two outs, the Raiders managed to get RBI singles in back-to-back at-bats to cut their deficit in half, putting the pressure on the Cavaliers.

But like it had all season, Chatham found a way to alleviate the pressure. Hurt led off the bottom of the sixth with a base hit, just getting by the Appomattox shortstop. After a groundout pushed Hurt to second, he made his way to third on a wild pitch to put the Cavs into a leverage position. Freshman Alex Van Plet earned his post-season stripes with an RBI single to left field, giving Chatham the insurance run it needed.