RINGGOLD — It’s been the week of the comeback for the Chatham Cavaliers thus far.

After their walk-off victory over Magna Vista on Monday, the Cavaliers carried their scrappy style of play into the later innings once again against county rival Dan River on Wednesday evening.

Chatham took advantage of a trio of Dan River errors, scraping across three runs in the top sixth that led them to a 5-3 victory over the Wildcats.

Trailing by one run with one out in the top of the sixth, senior and Radford commit Jake Moore singled on a ground ball and junior Zander Cornell followed behind with a walk to put runners at first and second for Chatham. Moore and Cornell would later advance to second and third on a wild pitch during junior Alex Van Pelt’s at-bat, putting the go-ahead run into scoring position.

Van Pelt was later intentionally walked, setting up the force out possibility for Dan River.

Freshman Caleb Cassell, who played hero in Monday’s win, hit a ground ball and reached base on a Dan River error, scoring Moore to tie the game at 3-3 with one out.

Junior Jude Reese, who pitch-ran for Cornell, gave Chatham the 4-3 lead after scoring from third on the second Dan River error of the inning. With runners at second and third, junior Peyton Daniels laid down a bunt and reached first on an error, scoring Van Pelt from third to give the Cavs an insurance run.

Dan River got out of the jam on back-to-back strikeouts.

Senior Carrington Aaron closed out the game for Chatham. Aaron, a Virginia Tech commit, pitched 1.1 innings, striking out three while throwing a total of 15 pitches in relief to secure the win.

Not only did Aaron lock down the save but he gave Chatham their first lead in the top of the first on a two-run home run to left field to give the Cavaliers a quick, 2-0 lead. Senior Kennen Lewis led off the game with a walk.

Dan River cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second. Junior Colin Brooks laid down a sacrifice bunt to score sophomore Austin Pritchett from third. Chatham would end the inning on a pair of strikeouts, avoiding further damage.

The Wildcats came in clutch with two out hitting in the bottom fifth. Junior Luke Ewing got ahold of a line-drive single to right field, scoring juniors Brayden Harris and Noah Abercrombie from second and first to give Dan River the 3-2 lead.

Van Pelt got the win on the mound for Chatham. Van Pelt pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four hits on two earned runs, and racked up 10 strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Howerton turned in a quality start for the Wildcats. Howerton pitched five innings, allowed two hits on two earned runs, and finished with eight strikeouts. Abercrombie finished in relief, pitching two innings, allowed three hits and struck out six.

Chatham returns to Dogwood District action on Friday, hosting against Nelson County.

Dan River takes the field again on Monday, traveling out to Martinsville to take on the Bulldogs.

First pitch for both games is at 5:30 p.m.