Chatham cruises to 10-0 victory over Altavista

CHATHAM — Senior Abigail Owen drove in a pair of runs, freshman Cora Liggon threw a one-hit shutout, sophomore Nicole Emerson smacked four hits and Chatham cruised to a 10-0 victory over Altavista in five innings of Dogwood District action Wednesday evening.

Owen drove in a pair of runs while finishing 3-for-4 at the plate. While many players would be excited for themselves, Owen was thrilled over being such a big benefit to her team.

“Excited, I’ll do anything for the team, it’s all I got to say,” she said. “When I go to the plate, step into the box, all I think about is what I can do to get on base, get a hit, whatever I can do to help the team.”

Emerson turned in a 4-for-4 performance while driving in a run as well. According to Emerson, it was excitement that led to her strong performance.

“I just got really hype, really excited, wanted to go out there and hit some more, keep driving them in,” she said.

Liggon was near perfect in the circle, surrendering just one hit and striking out eight in five innings pitched.

“Mainly just try not to think about it too much, focusing on the hype in the dugout and the intensity and communication on the field,” she credited her success to.

Chatham (8-2, 4-1 Dogwood) blew the doors off the game with a five-run second inning. The Cavaliers got on the board when Liggon came home to score courtesy of an error on sophomore Michaela Willis’ ground ball to short. After senior Abigail Terry hustled down the line to reach first on a dropped third strike to load the bases, Emerson smacked a single through the left side that scored Emerson to give the ‘Cavs a two-run lead. However, an error on the same play cleared the bases and gave Chatham a 5-0 lead heading into the middle innings.

Liggon backed up her offense by striking out the side in the third to keep Altavista (4-7, 2-2) at bay.

The Cavaliers pushed their lead to seven in the fourth when Emerson and sophomore Bralynn Patterson scored courtesy of an error on Owen’s single to center. Anna Whitlow made it an eight-run contest with her RBI single to left.

Sophomore Alissa Gonzalez broke up Liggon’s no-hit bid with a one-out single in the fifth but the knock didn’t amount to anything as Liggon induced a double play to end the inning.

Chatham ended the game in the fifth on Owen’s two-run triple to right.

The win marked the sixth consecutive win for the Cavaliers who are currently tied for second with Dan River in the Dogwood. Not a bad mark considering the ‘Cavs weren’t sure if they were going to have enough players to field a team at the beginning of the year.

“It’s exciting, I love it, especially with this being my senior year and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Owen said.

As far as the reason behind their success?

“Staying up, trying to stay hype,” Emerson said.

Owen agreed, adding a simple one-word answer: “Intensity.”

Chatham will look to keep its winning ways going when it hits the road for a non-district matchup against Bassett at 5 p.m. Tuesday.