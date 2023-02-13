BUCHANAN — Chatham and Dan River high school wrestling programs excelled at the 2023 Region 2C Tournament on Saturday.

Hosted at James River High School, both teams competed aggressively at the regional championship. Regionals brought together 10 teams and 99 athletes to determine the regional champions and Virginia High School League’s 2A State qualifiers.

The Chatham High School varsity wrestling team finished seventh overall with 130 points. Ten out of 11 Chatham wrestlers scored. Dan River High School varsity wrestling team took eighth place with 72 points. Five out of seven Dan River wrestlers scored. Division 2A powerhouse Glenvar High School won the 2C Regionals with 248.5 points.

“I think we are on the right path,” Chatham head coach Marcus Clements said. “A handful of wrestlers peaked at the right time and everyone walked away with valuable experience. It is hard to get first place in our region.”

“I think they did a really good job overcoming adversity this year,” Dan River head coach Mark Allan said. “We’re a small team but the guys really started to peak at the right time.”

Matthew Marlowe, a Chatham junior, took first place in the 165 weight class and earned 28 team points. Radford High School’s Dominic Mays, James River’s Jayden Alston and Alleghany High School’s Sam Rusmisel would face defeat as Marlowe won each match in a pin. Marlowe qualified for 2A States.

“Matthew worked hard over the past year,” Clements said. “He ended up sealing the deal. Matthew is finally starting to slow things down and control the pace of his matches. He is now open to try new things and avoiding fixating on one or two moves. He pinned his final opponent in a move that I’ve been encouraging him to try over the season. He finally became confident enough to try it.

“After placing first in regions, I’m expecting a good performance from Matthew at States,” Clements said.

Dan River senior Bryan Rito-Villar took second place (20 points) in the 144 weight class. He won by pin and decision en route to the last round. In the first place match, Alleghany’s Dontae Miller won in a close contest by decision. Rito-Villar qualified for 2A States.

“Bryan shaped this season the way he shaped last season,” Allan said. “Last year he lost to his Patrick County opponent the week before Regionals, but beat him to go to the regional finals. And, that’s about the same thing that happened this session. He is a talented wrestler.”

After a loss in the quarterfinal, Chatham freshman Dallas Harrison fought back to third (14 points) in the 113 weight class. Harrison qualified for 2A States.

“Dallas is finally starting to understand the sport of wrestling,” Clements said. “He has the strength to compete with anyone in his weight class. States will be tough, but he is now up for the challenge.”

Brice Jones had a tough loss in his quarterfinal, but the freshman defeated his remaining opponents to take third place (18 points) in the 120 weight class.

“Brice works really, really hard. He’s always the kid that asks how he could be better. He focuses on the little things and the little details,” Allan said.

Dan River senior Levi Dehart managed to defeat James River’s Jaydon Alston for third place (18 points) in the 165 weight class. Their match went into overtime. Dehart qualified for 2A States.

“Levi is the most improved on our team by far,” Allan said. “He’s a second year wrestler. He is a State qualifier who only won one match last year. He is a really good kid.”

Chatham’s Samuel Wiebking faced a state champion in his semifinal, which put him on track to a third place (16 points) win in the 190 weight class. Wiebking qualified for 2A States.

“In only his second year and qualifying for States once again, Sam has the strength to compete with anyone in his weight class,” Clements said. “I expect him to be on the podium at States.”

All together, Chatham and Dan River each advanced three wrestlers to 2A States.

Other Chatham wrestlers include: Senior Tyler Medlin, fourth (120); Freshman Colin Bisson, fifth (126); Freshman Shauntae Pyles, fifth (132); Sophomore Jamie Simental, (138); Senior Dakota Eanes, fourth (150); Sophomore Cameron Martin, fourth (157); Sophomore Eli Kazmier, sixth (175); and Sophomore Tildon Motley, sixth (215).

Other Dan River wrestlers include: Senior Caleb Robertson, (126); Sophomore Cole Carter, (175); and Freshman Kylin White, 4th (285).

Allan and Clements are both in their second year as head wrestling coaches of their respective programs. Many of their wrestlers practiced together over the past year as both young programs develop and support each other.

Virginia High School League’s 2023 Wrestling State Championships, Class 1-3, is scheduled at the Salem Civic Center on Friday-Saturday.