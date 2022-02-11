Chatham defeats Gretna 76-38

Chatham senior Jonathan Keatts scored a game-high 15 points to lead four players in double-digit scoring and Chatham defeated Gretna 76-38 Thursday night in Dogwood District action.

Keatts wasn’t alone as senior Zae Craft scored 13 points while senior Ethan Chivvis chipped in with 12 and sophomore Jonavan Coles finished with 11 as the Cavaliers cruised to their third straight victory this week.

Chatham (6-8, 4-4 Dogwood) used a strong second quarter to break open a tight game and take a 44-26 lead into the break. In all, the Cavaliers outscored the Hawks 23-10 in the frame on their way to the double-digit advantage.

Junior Kendell Sanders led the ‘Cavs in the second quarter with five points while Chivvis added four and Craft chipped in with four.

Elliott Dews led Gretna (0-17, 0-10) with six points in the second while Rodney Reeves and Jay Giggetts each added two.

Despite the lopsided second quarter, the Hawks kept pace with the Cavaliers in the opening frame and trailed 21-16 heading into the second frame. Dy’veion Hall led Gretna with eight points while Ryder Brooks added five.

Keatts did most of his damage in the first, scoring eight of his 15 while senior Bryan Argueta knocked down a pair of 3-pointers on his way to six points and Chivvis added four.

Craft paced Chatham in the third quarter with seven points and Chivvis pitched in with four as the Cavaliers outscored the Hawks 15- 7. Giggetts led Gretna with three points in the third while Jasper Williams and Lavar Hubbard added two points apiece.

The final period was a low-scoring affair as the two sides combined for only 13 points. Coles and Trooper Garland led the ‘Cavs with three points apiece in the fourth quarter. Giggetts led Gretna with three points while Reeves added two.

Giggetts and Hall led the Hawks with eight points apiece while Dews added six. Hubbard and Brooks chipped in with five points apiece.

Chatham will look to increase its winning streak to four when it hosts William Campbell at 7 p.m. Monday.