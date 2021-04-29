Chatham delivers shutout victory against district rival as baseball swings back into action

Van Pelt scored on Porter’s wild throw on a pickoff move to first base to bring in the seventh run for Chatham.

Despite the scoring montage, Cavaliers head coach Chad Anderson believed that his team could have done more in their efforts.

“I got high expectations for this group, and I expected a lot more,” Anderson said. “I thought we got really complacent after the second inning. We were sitting back in cruise control. With pitch counts and different things, it’s important to put teams away.

"I'm happy with the fact that our pitchers threw strikes, and we made a lot of routine plays," he said. "We just got to get a little better understand timing in the batter box, which will come with time.”

Anderson used freshman Kennen Lewis, Moore and Aaron as relief pitchers as the game progressed, and though they haven’t had any varsity experience, they pitched as if they were seasoned upperclassmen. Following Lancaster’s exit after two, Moore took the mound in the third and struck out two and allowing one hit. Lewis threw for two innings and struck out two and allowing one hit. Aaron closed out the game in the seventh, striking out one.

Arnold pitched in the sixth and allowed one walk and struck out one himself.