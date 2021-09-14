Chatham delivers shutout victory over Tunstall

CHATHAM — For the second time this season, the Chatham Cavaliers posted another shutout victory.

And this time, they were able to do it in front of the home crowd.

In a Monday night makeup game — originally slated Friday but postponed due to contact tracing — the Cavaliers (2-0) defeated the Tunstall Trojans (0-2) 30-0 to gain their second win of the season.

Cavaliers head coach Jack Turner said he was happy that his team earned the victory, but felt like there was room to improve.

“We’re making way too many mistakes,” Turner said. “It’s a great win for our program and for the kids, but we just got to eliminate mistakes... I’m just proud of our kids. To come in after two weeks, play Monday night football, it was hot and humid and nasty,” Turner said with a chuckle. “It was just a great victory for our kids, our coaches and our school.”

Although Turner said there was room to improve, he did see some progress from their last outing.