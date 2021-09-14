Chatham delivers shutout victory over Tunstall

CHATHAM — For the second time this season, the Chatham Cavaliers posted another shutout victory.
And this time, they were able to do it in front of the home crowd.
In a Monday night makeup game — originally slated Friday but postponed due to contact tracing — the Cavaliers (2-0) defeated the Tunstall Trojans (0-2) 30-0 to gain their second win of the season.
Cavaliers head coach Jack Turner said he was happy that his team earned the victory, but felt like there was room to improve.
“We’re making way too many mistakes,” Turner said. “It’s a great win for our program and for the kids, but we just got to eliminate mistakes... I’m just proud of our kids. To come in after two weeks, play Monday night football, it was hot and humid and nasty,” Turner said with a chuckle. “It was just a great victory for our kids, our coaches and our school.”
Although Turner said there was room to improve, he did see some progress from their last outing.
“We had two kids that started tonight that didn’t play the last game,” Turner said. “They showed some promise and got after it a little bit. We got some kids out because of this COVID stuff and we are trying to navigate through this the best we can. Tunstall has an outstanding football program. The coach [Trojans head coach Randy Hunsicker] did a great job with those kids.”
Chatham’s special team units played a crucial role in their victory. On the opening kickoff, junior Kendell Sanders returned the ball up the middle, fending off multiple Trojans, and running it 80 yards back for the touchdown to put the Cavs’ up 7-0 just seconds into the game. Tunstall was forced to punt in a fourth and long attempt in their first drive, but Chatham junior defensive end Kennth Evans blocked the Trojans punt, setting the Cavs’ up in Trojan territory.
The Cav’s made best of their second drive following the blocked punt. In a third and long situation, on the Trojans 23-yard line, senior quarterback Mason Anderson connected to sophomore wideout Zander Cornell and a 23-yard touchdown pass to put them up 14-0 in the first.
Evans stepped up again on the Cavs’ punt return unit. The Trojans attempted to punt on 4th and 18, back deep from their own territory. The punted ball would strike the facemask of Evans, bouncing and rolling the ball back into the endzone and out of bounds, giving Chatham the two-point safety and the 23-0 lead midway in the third quarter.
Turner said that he puts an emphasis on his special teams and said that they are working on getting better.
Early in the second quarter, Chatham junior running back Dermont Kyle rushed a 28-yard touchdown on third down, just outside of the Trojans redzone to put them up 21-0.