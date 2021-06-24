Chatham falls to Pioneers in state semifinals

CHATHAM — The chance for a perfect state title run came to halt for the Chatham Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (15-1) fell to the Lebanon Pioneers (18-0) in the Class 2A state semiffinals 4-0 in Chatham.

Down by four, heading into the bottom seventh, sophomore and lead-off hitter Carrington Aaron singled to break up the no-hitter from Lebanon starting pitcher and University of Virginia commit Matthew Buchanan. After Aaron, fellow sophomore Jake Moore grounded out, but was safe at first via fielder's choice, still keeping the hope alive for the Cavs. Unfortunately, the next two Cavaliers would ground out and struck out to end the game and their season.

Pioneers’ Anthony Houchins led off the game with a double to put Lebanon immediately into scoring position. Buchanan looked to drive in Houchins himself, but two consecutive Chatham errors brought home Houchins to make it 1-0 early on. Chatham was able to prevent any further damage. Pioneers’ Hunter Hertig grounded out into a double play to end the top half of the first.

In the top of the third with runners in scoring position, Buchanan supposably launched a three run, home run into right field, which hit off the Chatham scoreboard and should have made it a 4-0 Pioneer lead. However, things would take an oddly, yet embarrassing turn.