Chatham falls to Pioneers in state semifinals

CHATHAM — The chance for a perfect state title run came to halt for the Chatham Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers (15-1) fell to the Lebanon Pioneers (18-0) in the Class 2A state semiffinals 4-0 in Chatham.
Down by four, heading into the bottom seventh, sophomore and lead-off hitter Carrington Aaron singled to break up the no-hitter from Lebanon starting pitcher and University of Virginia commit Matthew Buchanan. After Aaron, fellow sophomore Jake Moore grounded out, but was safe at first via fielder's choice, still keeping the hope alive for the Cavs. Unfortunately, the next two Cavaliers would ground out and struck out to end the game and their season.
Pioneers’ Anthony Houchins led off the game with a double to put Lebanon immediately into scoring position. Buchanan looked to drive in Houchins himself, but two consecutive Chatham errors brought home Houchins to make it 1-0 early on. Chatham was able to prevent any further damage. Pioneers’ Hunter Hertig grounded out into a double play to end the top half of the first.
In the top of the third with runners in scoring position, Buchanan supposably launched a three run, home run into right field, which hit off the Chatham scoreboard and should have made it a 4-0 Pioneer lead. However, things would take an oddly, yet embarrassing turn.
As Buchanan rounded third and headed home on his “home run” trot, Buchanan was mobbed by his teammates around home plate as part of the celebration. But once Buchanan left the field and headed into the dugout, the home plate umpire revealed that he did not step on home plate; turning his three-run home run into a two-run triple to put them up 3-0.
The Pioneers put the seal on the game in the top of the sixth. Preston Steele led off the inning by launching a home run in the direction of the left centerfield gap. Chatham’s Aaron, who took the mound in relief with two outs in the top fourth, rebounded by striking out the next three Lebanon hitters to end the half inning to prevent another possible rally. Aaron pitched 3.1 innings in relief while striking out eight, giving up three hits.
Buchanan pitched a complete game, giving up the lone hit and struck out 10 in the shutout. Chatham’s Matt Arnold was tabbed as starting pitcher. Arnold gave up four hits on three earned runs and struck out one in his final pitching appearance of his high school career.
Chatham made an earlier attempt to get things going in the bottom fifth. Senior Christian Lancaster got on base to lead off via fielding error. However, Chatham would get picked off and grounded out in back-to-back at bats to end the inning.
The game was a matchup of the 2019 Class 2A state championship, where Chatham blew out the Pioneers 23-5 for their second state title in a decade.
The Cavaliers will lose six players due to graduation: Arnold, Tanner Merricks, Logan Nichols, Lancaster, True Stanley and Dixion Erwin.
Arnold and Lancaster will continue their baseball careers together at Hampden-Sydney College. Merricks will also continue his baseball career at Bryant & Stratton College.