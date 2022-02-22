Chatham girls advance to regional semifinal game

CHATHAM — Each time the Chatham girls basketball breaks the huddle, it chants “All gas, no brakes.”

While some teams might chant their phrases to pump themselves up, not all teams live them. That’s not the case with the Cavaliers as they lived their mantra to the max in the second half of their Region 2C semifinal matchup against cross-county rival Dan River.

No. 1 Chatham started the third quarter and never looked back in its 73-42 victory over No. 4 Dan River Monday night to advance to the regional semifinal on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers will face either No. 2 Radford or No. 3 Glenvar.

“Excited,” exclaimed senior Abigail Totten when asked about how she was feeling knowing the ‘Cavs were two steps away from a regional title. “We feel like it’s everything.”

Her teammate and fellow senior Quanadra Tunstall concurred and added, “We got it, this is our year. We came this far, no need to let up now. All gas and no brakes.”

Chatham (16-2) came out of the gate in the second half motivated by its sluggish start in the opening 16 minutes. The Cavaliers vented their frustration to the tune of eight consecutive points that helped them break open a four-point game and take a 38-26 lead on junior Trinity Brooks’ jumper with just over six minutes remaining.

“Just playing our game honestly,” said Tunstall. “Getting back into the groove, we were too tightly honestly, it felt like we had everything on our shoulders, and we just had to knock it off and play our game.”

Totten added, “Encouraging our teammates to do good and whatever’s in our heads just get out.”

According to Totten and Tunstall, the ‘Cavs were also motivated by their unusual slow start against a talented Wildcats squad.

“Yes, we had to wipe the first quarter out, throw it away, 0-0, and go out and play Chatham ball,” Tunstall said. “Just get it going so we can play on Wednesday.”

Junior India Edmunds stopped the bleeding a bit when she knocked down a free throw for Dan River’s first point of the quarter, but Chatham clamped down from there, rattling off 10 straight points for a 21-point lead.

Senior Nysheia Miller got the streak going with her layup and freshman Delaney Haymore followed with a layup of her own that gave the Cavaliers a 15-point lead. Tunstall followed with a bucket off a feed from Haymore for a 44-27 cushion with 3:24 left in the third.

Neither side scored again until Tunstall knocked down a pair of free throws with just under three minutes remaining and Tunstall closed out the run with a layup that gave the Cavaliers a 48-27 advantage with 2:16 left in the frame.

Altogether, Chatham outscored Dan River (11-10) 14-1 over the opening four minutes of the second half.

“Well, it was slow on defense, real slow,” Tunstall said. “At first, we weren’t really moving, we had to have time, coach [Lauren French] was like our defense needs to get picked up so we came out there, picked up our defense, slowed them down, stop them with our press and run the score.”

“We played our game,” Totten said smiling. “We played Chatham ball.”

Miller finished the quarter with a 3-pointer and layup that made it a 53-29 contest going into the fourth.

Tunstall led Chatham with a game-high 32 points while Miller backed her up with 21. Brooks finished the evening with 10 points to give the Cavaliers three players in double-digit scoring.

Junior Alicea Farmer finished with a team-high 13 points for the ‘Cats while Edmunds pitched in with nine.

Being Dogwood District rivals, Chatham and Dan River are quite familiar with each other and the two sides played like it in the opening 16 minutes with each correctly guessing the punches the other was going to throw.

The Cavaliers built their lead to as many as four several times in the second quarter, but the Wildcats found their way back each time.

After Tunstall gave the ‘Cavs a 24-20 lead with her free throws with 4:04 remaining in the half, Edmunds put the ‘Cats on her shoulders, scoring back-to-back buckets, the last one coming off a steal, to knot the score at 24-24 with 3:27 remaining.

Free throw shooting was crucial for Chatham in the final minutes of the half as Miller knocked down a pair of free throws to give her side a 26-24 lead. Once again, Dan River fought back, knotting the score on senior Jasmyn Noble’s layup at the 1:23 mark.

The ‘Cavs started the game on a hot streak, scoring the first five points for an early two-possession advantage. Dan River took it from there, breaking off a 7-5 run to take the lead on Farmer’s layup with 4:25 left in the period. Farmer played an instrumental role in the run, scoring four of the Wildcats’ seven in the stretch.

Senior Allye Wells gave the ‘Cats the lead midway through the quarter when she sank a 3-pointer from the right side that made it a 10-9 contest with just under three minutes remaining.