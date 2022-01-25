Chatham girls get 86-16 blowout win over Trojans

Chatham girls basketball senior Quanadra Tunstall is no stranger to a big game.

However, Tunstall had the type of game that might have even surprised her against Chatham’s cross-county rival Tunstall on Monday night.

Tunstall scored a career-high 38 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season in Chatham’s 86-16 blowout of the Trojans in non-district action.

The senior also recorded nine steals to narrowly miss the triple-double.

Tunstall wasn’t the only Cavalier that had a huge night against the Trojans as senior Nysheia Miller finished with a double-double of 28 points and 14 assists while also recording six steals. Freshman Delaney Haymore recorded 10 points while senior Abigail Totten pulled down 10 rebounds as well.