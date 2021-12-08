Chatham girls take 53-38 win over George Washington

Chatham seniors Quanadra Tunstall and Nysheia Miller continued their double-digit ways as Tunstall recorded her fourth double-double of the season and Miller finished in double-digit scoring for the fourth time this season in Chatham’s 53-38 win over George Washington in non-district action Tuesday night.

Tunstall led the ‘Cavs with 25 points and 13 rebounds while Miller finished close behind with 22 points and seven rebounds for Chatham (3-2).

GW senior Amara Harrell continued her historical march, scoring a game-high 29 points for the Eagles to pull within nine of the 1,000-career point mark.

Chatham returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Nelson County to open its Dogwood District slate at 7 p.m.

George Washington (1-3) takes the court again on Friday when it travels for a non-district road matchup against Salem.