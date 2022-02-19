Chatham heads to region semis Tuesday after 73-37 victory over Gretna

No. 3 Chatham ran past No. 8 Gretna 73-37 in the Region 2C quarterfinals Friday evening.

Chatham (9-9) advances to the regional semis where it will hit the road for a matchup against No. 2 Floyd County on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers blew the doors wide open in the second quarter, outscoring the Hawks 25-8 to take a 40-13 lead into the break. Senior Bryan Argueta led the ‘Cavs in the second, dropping 12 of his game-high 21 points in the frame. Senior Alex Owen finished close behind Argueta, scoring 10 of his 16 in the second as well.

Chatham started hot out the gate, outscoring Gretna 15-5 in the opening frame. Owen led the way for the Cavaliers with five points while Argueta added three.

The Hawks stayed closer in the third, scoring 13 points to the Cavaliers’ 15. Elliott Dews led Gretna with six points in the frame while Rodney Reeves added five in the frame.

Senior Zae Craft led the ‘Cavs in the third with four points while freshman Brenden Hedrick and Argueta each chipped in with three in the frame.

Sophomore Jonavan Coles led Chatham in the fourth quarter with seven points while junior Qualiq Scott added five.

Argueta led Chatham with 21 points while Owen chipped in with 16. Coles finished with eight and Craft finished close behind with six for the ‘Cavs.

Reeves paced Gretna with 10 points while Dews chipped in with six.