Chatham High School wrestling competes at 2023 Highlander Invitational

The Chatham High School varsity wrestling team traveled to Salem on Saturday for the 2023 Highlander Invitational.

The invitational featured 15 teams and approximately 224 athletes in an aggressive one-day format. The meet was hosted at Glenvar High School and featured many of the top teams in western Virginia.

As a 2A division school, Chatham competed against other 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A schools. Annual 1A wrestling powerhouse Grundy High School won the invitational with six firsts, three seconds, one third, and five fifth-place finishes. Chatham managed one third-place and three sixth-place finishes.

The Chatham varsity wrestling program is in its second year under the guidance of coach Marcus Clements. He entered the tournament to push his young team, build experience and prepare them mentally for Regional and State competition.

“One goal was to humble them and season them for regionals,” Clements said. “I was hoping for growth and I got that. Going into the next week, I want a rest week, touch on the small things, and be detail oriented.”

Regionals are scheduled for Feb. 11. Regionals is a qualifying meet for the state tournament at the Salem Civic Center on Feb. 16-17.

Sophomore Matthew Marlowe took top honors for the team with a third place in the 157 weight class. He only fell to Glenvar’s Jake Cline, the 157 tournament winner.

“When he is patient, Matthew is one of the best wrestlers in the state,” Clements said. "Going into this week I knew he was going to face a tough opponent, a past state champion. And afterward, I feel confident about his postseason chances.”

Every member of the CHS team faced a big challenge at the Highlander Invitational. The team gained experience with higher level competition. Three team members broke through and made it to the final rounds. They were Colin Bisson (126), Tyler Medlin (120) and Sam Wiebking (190). Each wrestler earned a sixth-place finish.

“I’m pleased with how the team performed. Just placing in this tournament was a feat in itself,” Clements said. “We had several upsets led primarily by Colin Bisson, Shauntae Pyles (132) and Sam Wiebking.”

The Chatham High School varsity wrestling team entered 11 athletes. Other participants included Dakota Eanes (150); Dallas Harrison (113); Malachi Jackson (175); Eli Kazmier (175); Cameron Martin (165); and Tilden Motley (215).