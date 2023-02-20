SALEM — Chatham High School junior Matthew Marlowe claimed second place in his drive to be Virginia’s 2A State champion in the 165 weight class while competing in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Class 1, 2, 3 State Championships held Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

“Just getting to the state tournament is a great accomplishment in itself,” Chatham head coach Marcus Clements said. “Some of the best college wrestlers in the area have come through this tournament.”

Marlowe (30-5) dueled with Union High School’s Thomas Potter (43-3) in Saturday evening’s championship bout. Both opponents were evenly matched and they exceeded expectations. In the quarterfinals, Marlowe defeated Bernard Thomas (28-13) of Virginia High School by pin. In the semifinals, he edged Jackson Pattisall (19-9) to advance on points. Marlowe was awarded 20 team points for his finish.

“It’s the biggest stage Matthew has ever wrestled on. Blocking out the lights, noise and spectators can be a task, but he successfully did that,” Clements said. “Matthew’s first day was very successful. He managed to defeat both of his opponents to get into the semi finals. In the semi finals match on Saturday morning, he wrestled a guy he defeated previously in the season. I’m very proud of how he handled himself on the big stage. No other Chatham wrestler has placed that high in 10 years.”

Additional Chatham wrestlers included Dallas Harrison (14-16) in the 113 weight class and Sam Wiebking (17-11) in the 190 weight class. Chatham wrestlers finished 19th out of 32 teams.

Dan River’s Brice Jones (21-15) earned seven points after defeating Alejandro Cuencas (24-16) of King William High School and Ryan Spates (32-15) of John Battle High School. Teammates Bryan Rito-Villar (19-10) in the 144 weight class and Levi DeHart (18-13) in the 165 weight class were unable to advance. Dan River finished 26 out of 32 teams.

“I’m really proud of how they competed to get to this point,” Dan River head coach Mark Allan said. “Moving forward, it is definitely exciting for the team. And, Brice is only a freshman. He has the potential to be one of the top wrestlers in the state.”