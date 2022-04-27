Chatham holds off late rally to score 10-8 victory of Bassett

Chatham softball held off a seventh-inning rally by Bassett to pick up a 10–8 victory over the Bengals in non-district action Tuesday evening.

Bassett (3–6) entered the seventh facing a 10–6 deficit. However, the Bengals didn’t let it deter them as senior Jade Hylton led off the frame with a solo shot to left field that made it a three-run game. Junior Trinity Gilbert followed with a single and took an extra two bases courtesy of a pair of passed balls from the Cavaliers. Gilbert pulled Bassett within two when she came home to score courtesy of a ‘Cavs’ miscue on junior Camryn Martin’s fly ball.

Freshman Cora Liggon was an ace in the stretch, recording a strikeout and fly out to left to put the Bengals down to their final out. However, junior Emily Gilley kept the game alive when she was plunked by a pitch, but Liggon got a game-ending strikeout to help Chatham hold on for the season sweep and its seventh consecutive win.

A close game heading into the sixth, the Cavaliers established a bit of space with a three-run frame. Sophomore Michaela Willis gave the ‘Cavs a 7–4 lead when she scored on an error on sophomore Nicole Emerson’s ground ball and sophomore Bralynn Patterson followed with an RBI single that scored Emerson to make it a five-run game. A Bassett miscue on senior Abigail Owen’s ground ball to short allowed Patterson to score the eventual game-winning run that made it 9–4 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Bassett proved a tough out, though, and answered back with two runs in its half of the sixth to pull within three on Gilley’s home run to center that scored sophomore Breanna Cooper. Chatham (9–2) stole the momentum back in the seventh when Liggon scored on Willis’ RBI single to center that gave the Cavaliers a 10–6 lead entering the bottom half.

The two sides countered each other in the beginning as Owen got the ‘Cavs out to the early lead with her run-scoring single to left and helped Chatham double down on their lead when she scored on an error on sophomore Anna Whitlow’s ground ball to make it 2–0.

Bassett fought back in its half of the first, pulling within one on Gilbert’s RBI double to left and tying the game courtesy of a Cavaliers’ error on Cooper’s ground ball.

The ‘Cavs fighting and answered back with a trio of runs in the second to take a 5–2 lead. Emerson started the rally with her RBI bases-loaded walk and Willis came home to score on a double play to make it a 4–2 contest. Senior Abigail Tiffany helped Chatham take advantage of another Bassett error when she scored on a Bengals’ miscue on to give the Cavaliers a three-run advantage.

Sophomore Trinity Custer pushed the ‘Cavs lead to four with her RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth. However, the Bengals had an answer, scoring a pair of runs on Gilbert and Martin’s sacrifice fly outs to pull within 6–4 entering the final two innings.

Patterson led Chatham with two RBIs while Whitlow and Willis each recorded a pair of hits.

Gilbert and Gilley paced the Bengals with two RBIs apiece while Hylton and Gilbert each recorded a pair of hits.

Liggon picked up the win in the circle, striking out 11 in seven innings pitched.