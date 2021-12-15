Chatham opens district play with 53-30 loss

The Chatham boys basketball team opened Dogwood District play with a 53-30 loss to the Governors on Tuesday night.

Nelson County senior Walker Willoughby got the Governors off to a hot start, scoring seven of his 11 points in the opening frame to give Nelson County (4-0, 1-0 Dogwood) a 17-6 lead going into the second quarter.

The Governors didn’t let up from as junior Jaren Purvis scored six of his game-high 16 points and senior Rysun Ebelherr chipped in with six to help Nelson County take a 33-12 advantage into the locker room.

Senior Zae Craft and junior Alex Owen paced Chatham (2-4, 0-1) in the first half with five points apiece.

Senior David Hubbard finished with a team-high 12 points for the ‘Cavs, including nine in the fourth quarter, while Craft and Owens finished with five. Senior Ethan Chivvis added four for Chatham.

Purvis led the Governors with 16 points while Willoughby checked in with 11.

Chatham returns to action Jan. 5 when it host Dogwood rival Appomattox at 7 p.m.