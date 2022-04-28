Chatham picks up 11-4 win over Dan River

Junior Jake Moore drove in a game-high six RBIs in Chatham’s 11-4 win over Dan River in Dogwood District action Wednesday evening.

Chatham (9-4, 5-1 Dogwood) broke the game open with a six-run, second inning. Senior Dawson Newell got the rally going with his RBI single that gave the Cavaliers a two-run lead and senior Cam Satterfield made it a three-run game with his single to right that scored sophomore Kennen Lewis. Newell scored on an error to give the ‘Cavs a four-run cushion and Moore crushed a two-run home run to right field to make it a 6-0 contest. Sophomore Zander Cornell rounded out the scoring when he came home on a passed ball.

Moore gave Chatham an eight-run cushion with his RBI groundout in the third.

Dan River (6-4, 3-3) struck back with a trio of runs in the fourth to trim its deficit to five. Sophomore Luke Ewing got the rally going with his RBI single and senior Mark Porter smacked a two-run single to right to make it an 8-3 contest.

The Wildcats didn’t hold the momentum long as the ‘Cavs responded with three runs in their half of the fourth to take an eight-run lead. Junior Carrington Aaron started the scoring with his bases-loaded walk and Moore gave Chatham an 11-3 lead with his two-run single to right.

Junior Jackson Blevins rounded out the scoring in the sixth when he smacked a run-scoring single to center that led to the final score.

Moore led Chatham with six RBIs while Satterfield, Aaron and Newell drove in a run apiece. Newell, Moore and Satterfield smacked a pair of hits apiece.

Sophomore Alex Van Pelt got the win on the bump, scattering five hits and four runs while striking out eight in 5.1 innings pitched.

Porter led Dan River with a pair of RBIs while Blevins and Ewing drove in a run apiece as well. Ewing and Blevins finished with a pair of hits.

Chatham resumes Dogwood play when it hosts Nelson County Friday at 6 p.m.

Dan River was set to return to action Thursday when it traveled to Stuart for a non-district matchup against Patrick County.